Fantasy Football Week 3 Top 100 Flex Rankings: Christian McCaffrey Unseated

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey disappointed plenty of fantasy football owners around the country, including yours truly, with his poor showing last Thursday night. McCaffrey totaled just 7.3 fantasy points on 16 carries for a whopping total of 37 rushing yards. This was a far cry from McCaffrey’s 42.9 position leading points in Week 1 of play.
McCaffrey wasn’t the lone superstar to disappoint in Week 2. New Orleans Saints do-it-all back Alvin Kamara did very little of anything vs. the Rams, totaling just 7.00 fantasy points.
To make matters worse, both players are dealing with injuries to their team’s starting quarterbacks and may both be taking handoffs from a backup this coming week.
See how far these two fantasy mainstays can plummet in our Week 3 top 100 flex rankings.
Player rankings are based off of full-PPR scoring formats.
Better Than Usual
- Last Week’s Better Than Usual:
- Josh Jacobs – 9.90 pts. (RB27)
Devonta Freeman at IND
I’ll admit, I’ve never been much of a Devonta Freeman fan, and from the way he’s performed at the forefront of the 2019 season, it’s highly unlikely he’ll change my mind any time soon.
However, you can’t look at fantasy football with self-perceived notions. While Freeman may not warrant the contract Atlanta doled out to him, he’s still a capable back. A back that will likely outperform his season total in fantasy points in Week 3 vs. the Colts.
Indianapolis has allowed an average of the third-most fantasy points (30.8) to running backs this season.
If there was ever a game for Freeman to get on track, it’s this one.
Worse Than Usual
- Last Week’s Worse Than Usual:
- Phillip Lindsay – 10.60 pts. (RB26)
Tyler Boyd at BUF
I am in no way saying to sit the Bengals wideout, however, I am saying to lighten your expectations. Boyd has picked up where he left off in 2018, putting up the 20th most fantasy points by a wideout this season. A lot of Boyd’s value comes from his usage rate. The wideout has been targeted 21 times over two games, tied for the sixth-most in the NFL.
Buffalo was the fourth-best fantasy defense against receivers in 2018 and is currently the 11th best through two weeks of 2019. The Bills have yet to allow a passing touchdown to an opponent’s starting wideout all season.
Week 3 PPR Fantasy Rankings: FLEX (RB/WR/TE)
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|RANK
|FLEX TEAM
|POS
|OPP
|1
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL
|RB
|
vs. MIA
|
2
|Christian McCaffrey CAR
|RB
|
at ARI
|
3
|DeAndre Hopkins HOU
|WR
|
at LAC
|
4
|Dalvin Cook MIN
|RB
|
vs. OAK
|
5
|Davante Adams GB
|WR
|
vs. DEN
|
6
|Saquon Barkley NYG
|RB
|
at TB
|
7
|Alvin Kamara NO
|RB
|
at SEA
|
8
|Keenan Allen LAC
|WR
|
vs. HOU
|
9
|Austin Ekeler LAC
|RB
|
vs. HOU
|
10
|Amari Cooper DAL
|WR
|
vs. MIA
|
11
|Mike Evans TB
|WR
|
vs. NYG
|
12
|Nick Chubb CLE
|RB
|
vs. LAR
|
13
|Todd Gurley LAR
|RB
|
at CLE
|
14
|David Johnson ARI
|RB
|
vs. CAR
|
15
|Travis Kelce KC
|TE
|
vs. BAL
|
16
|Odell Beckham Jr. CLE
|WR
|
vs. LAR
|
17
|Le’Veon Bell NYJ
|RB
|
at NE
|
18
|Michael Thomas NO
|WR
|
at SEA
|
19
|Antonio Brown NE
|WR
|
vs. NYJ
|
20
|Aaron Jones GB
|RB
|
vs. DEN
|
21
|Derrick Henry TEN
|RB
|
at JAC
|
22
|Chris Godwin TB
|WR
|
vs. NYG
|
23
|JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT
|WR
|
at SF
|
24
|Mark Andrews BAL
|TE
|
at KC
|
25
|Marlon Mack IND
|RB
|
vs. ATL
|
26
|Sammy Watkins KC
|WR
|
vs. BAL
|
27
|Adam Thielen MIN
|WR
|
vs. OAK
|
28
|George Kittle SF
|TE
|
vs. PIT
|
29
|Chris Carson SEA
|RB
|
vs. NO
|
30
|T.Y. Hilton IND
|WR
|
vs. ATL
|
31
|Matt Breida SF
|RB
|
vs. PIT
|
32
|Tyler Lockett SEA
|WR
|
vs. NO
|
33
|Cooper Kupp LAR
|WR
|
at CLE
|
34
|Zach Ertz PHI
|TE
|
vs. DET
|
35
|Leonard Fournette JAC
|RB
|
vs. TEN
|
36
|Stefon Diggs MIN
|WR
|
vs. OAK
|
37
|Mark Ingram BAL
|RB
|
at KC
|
38
|James Conner PIT
|RB
|
at SF
|
39
|James White NE
|RB
|
vs. NYJ
|
40
|Larry Fitzgerald ARI
|WR
|
vs. CAR
|
41
|Kenny Golladay DET
|WR
|
at PHI
|
42
|John Brown BUF
|WR
|
vs. CIN
|
43
|Brandin Cooks LAR
|WR
|
at CLE
|
44
|Josh Jacobs OAK
|RB
|
at MIN
|
45
|Sony Michel NE
|RB
|
vs. NYJ
|
46
|Julian Edelman NE
|WR
|
vs. NYJ
|
47
|Kerryon Johnson DET
|RB
|
at PHI
|
48
|Robert Woods LAR
|WR
|
at CLE
|
49
|Devonta Freeman ATL
|RB
|
at IND
|
50
|Calvin Ridley ATL
|WR
|
at IND
|
51
|Allen Robinson CHI
|WR
|
at WAS
|
52
|Miles Sanders PHI
|RB
|
vs. DET
|
53
|Marquise Brown BAL
|WR
|
at KC
|
54
|Tyler Boyd CIN
|WR
|
at BUF
|
55
|Josh Gordon NE
|WR
|
vs. NYJ
|
56
|David Montgomery CHI
|RB
|
at WAS
|
57
|D.J. Moore CAR
|WR
|
at ARI
|
58
|Joe Mixon CIN
|RB
|
at BUF
|
59
|Damien Williams KC
|RB
|
vs. BAL
|
60
|Christian Kirk ARI
|WR
|
vs. CAR
|
61
|Curtis Samuel CAR
|WR
|
at ARI
|
62
|John Ross CIN
|WR
|
at BUF
|
63
|Royce Freeman DEN
|RB
|
at GB
|
64
|Mike Williams LAC
|WR
|
vs. HOU
|
65
|Deebo Samuel SF
|WR
|
vs. PIT
|
66
|Raheem Mostert SF
|RB
|
vs. PIT
|
67
|Phillip Lindsay DEN
|RB
|
at GB
|
68
|Peyton Barber TB
|RB
|
vs. NYG
|
69
|Will Fuller HOU
|WR
|
at LAC
|
70
|Tyrell Williams OAK
|WR
|
at MIN
|
71
|D.K. Metcalf SEA
|WR
|
vs. NO
|
72
|LeSean McCoy KC
|RB
|
vs. BAL
|
73
|Tarik Cohen CHI
|RB
|
at WAS
|
74
|Emmanuel Sanders DEN
|WR
|
at GB
|
75
|Marvin Jones DET
|WR
|
at PHI
|
76
|Mecole Hardman KC
|WR
|
vs. BAL
|
77
|Duke Johnson HOU
|RB
|
at LAC
|
78
|Jarvis Landry CLE
|WR
|
vs. LAR
|
79
|Devin Singletary BUF
|RB
|
vs. CIN
|
80
|Alshon Jeffery PHI
|WR
|
vs. DET
|
81
|Carlos Hyde HOU
|RB
|
at LAC
|
82
|Terry McLaurin WAS
|WR
|
vs. CHI
|
83
|Chris Thompson WAS
|RB
|
vs. CHI
|
84
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB
|WR
|
vs. DEN
|
85
|Robby Anderson NYJ
|WR
|
at NE
|
86
|Rashaad Penny SEA
|RB
|
vs. NO
|
87
|Demarcus Robinson KC
|WR
|
vs. BAL
|
88
|Kenyan Drake MIA
|RB
|
at DAL
|
89
|Adrian Peterson WAS
|RB
|
vs. CHI
|
90
|Courtland Sutton DEN
|WR
|
at GB
|
91
|Sterling Shepard NYG
|WR
|
at TB
|
92
|D.J. Chark JAC
|WR
|
vs. TEN
|
93
|Frank Gore BUF
|RB
|
vs. CIN
|
94
|Nelson Agholor PHI
|WR
|
vs. DET
|
95
|Marquise Goodwin SF
|WR
|
vs. PIT
|
96
|A.J. Brown TEN
|WR
|
at JAC
|
97
|Corey Davis TEN
|WR
|
at JAC
|
98
|Dede Westbrook JAC
|WR
|
vs. TEN
|
99
|Malcolm Brown LAR
|RB
|
at CLE
|
100
|Evan Engram NYG
|TE
|
at TB
