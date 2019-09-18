Fantasy Football Week 3 Top 100 Flex Rankings: Christian McCaffrey Unseated

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey disappointed plenty of fantasy football owners around the country, including yours truly, with his poor showing last Thursday night. McCaffrey totaled just 7.3 fantasy points on 16 carries for a whopping total of 37 rushing yards. This was a far cry from McCaffrey’s 42.9 position leading points in Week 1 of play.

McCaffrey wasn’t the lone superstar to disappoint in Week 2. New Orleans Saints do-it-all back Alvin Kamara did very little of anything vs. the Rams, totaling just 7.00 fantasy points.

To make matters worse, both players are dealing with injuries to their team’s starting quarterbacks and may both be taking handoffs from a backup this coming week.

See how far these two fantasy mainstays can plummet in our Week 3 top 100 flex rankings.

Player rankings are based off of full-PPR scoring formats.

Better Than Usual

Last Week’s Better Than Usual: Josh Jacobs – 9.90 pts. (RB27)

Devonta Freeman at IND

I’ll admit, I’ve never been much of a Devonta Freeman fan, and from the way he’s performed at the forefront of the 2019 season, it’s highly unlikely he’ll change my mind any time soon.

However, you can’t look at fantasy football with self-perceived notions. While Freeman may not warrant the contract Atlanta doled out to him, he’s still a capable back. A back that will likely outperform his season total in fantasy points in Week 3 vs. the Colts.

Indianapolis has allowed an average of the third-most fantasy points (30.8) to running backs this season.

If there was ever a game for Freeman to get on track, it’s this one.

Worse Than Usual

Last Week’s Worse Than Usual: Phillip Lindsay – 10.60 pts. (RB26)

Tyler Boyd at BUF

I am in no way saying to sit the Bengals wideout, however, I am saying to lighten your expectations. Boyd has picked up where he left off in 2018, putting up the 20th most fantasy points by a wideout this season. A lot of Boyd’s value comes from his usage rate. The wideout has been targeted 21 times over two games, tied for the sixth-most in the NFL.

Buffalo was the fourth-best fantasy defense against receivers in 2018 and is currently the 11th best through two weeks of 2019. The Bills have yet to allow a passing touchdown to an opponent’s starting wideout all season.

Week 3 PPR Fantasy Rankings: FLEX (RB/WR/TE)

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

RANK FLEX TEAM POS OPP 1 Ezekiel Elliott DAL RB vs. MIA 2 Christian McCaffrey CAR RB at ARI 3 DeAndre Hopkins HOU WR at LAC 4 Dalvin Cook MIN RB vs. OAK 5 Davante Adams GB WR vs. DEN 6 Saquon Barkley NYG RB at TB 7 Alvin Kamara NO RB at SEA 8 Keenan Allen LAC WR vs. HOU 9 Austin Ekeler LAC RB vs. HOU 10 Amari Cooper DAL WR vs. MIA 11 Mike Evans TB WR vs. NYG 12 Nick Chubb CLE RB vs. LAR 13 Todd Gurley LAR RB at CLE 14 David Johnson ARI RB vs. CAR 15 Travis Kelce KC TE vs. BAL 16 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE WR vs. LAR 17 Le’Veon Bell NYJ RB at NE 18 Michael Thomas NO WR at SEA 19 Antonio Brown NE WR vs. NYJ 20 Aaron Jones GB RB vs. DEN 21 Derrick Henry TEN RB at JAC 22 Chris Godwin TB WR vs. NYG 23 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT WR at SF 24 Mark Andrews BAL TE at KC 25 Marlon Mack IND RB vs. ATL 26 Sammy Watkins KC WR vs. BAL 27 Adam Thielen MIN WR vs. OAK 28 George Kittle SF TE vs. PIT 29 Chris Carson SEA RB vs. NO 30 T.Y. Hilton IND WR vs. ATL 31 Matt Breida SF RB vs. PIT 32 Tyler Lockett SEA WR vs. NO 33 Cooper Kupp LAR WR at CLE 34 Zach Ertz PHI TE vs. DET 35 Leonard Fournette JAC RB vs. TEN 36 Stefon Diggs MIN WR vs. OAK 37 Mark Ingram BAL RB at KC 38 James Conner PIT RB at SF 39 James White NE RB vs. NYJ 40 Larry Fitzgerald ARI WR vs. CAR 41 Kenny Golladay DET WR at PHI 42 John Brown BUF WR vs. CIN 43 Brandin Cooks LAR WR at CLE 44 Josh Jacobs OAK RB at MIN 45 Sony Michel NE RB vs. NYJ 46 Julian Edelman NE WR vs. NYJ 47 Kerryon Johnson DET RB at PHI 48 Robert Woods LAR WR at CLE 49 Devonta Freeman ATL RB at IND 50 Calvin Ridley ATL WR at IND 51 Allen Robinson CHI WR at WAS 52 Miles Sanders PHI RB vs. DET 53 Marquise Brown BAL WR at KC 54 Tyler Boyd CIN WR at BUF 55 Josh Gordon NE WR vs. NYJ 56 David Montgomery CHI RB at WAS 57 D.J. Moore CAR WR at ARI 58 Joe Mixon CIN RB at BUF 59 Damien Williams KC RB vs. BAL 60 Christian Kirk ARI WR vs. CAR 61 Curtis Samuel CAR WR at ARI 62 John Ross CIN WR at BUF 63 Royce Freeman DEN RB at GB 64 Mike Williams LAC WR vs. HOU 65 Deebo Samuel SF WR vs. PIT 66 Raheem Mostert SF RB vs. PIT 67 Phillip Lindsay DEN RB at GB 68 Peyton Barber TB RB vs. NYG 69 Will Fuller HOU WR at LAC 70 Tyrell Williams OAK WR at MIN 71 D.K. Metcalf SEA WR vs. NO 72 LeSean McCoy KC RB vs. BAL 73 Tarik Cohen CHI RB at WAS 74 Emmanuel Sanders DEN WR at GB 75 Marvin Jones DET WR at PHI 76 Mecole Hardman KC WR vs. BAL 77 Duke Johnson HOU RB at LAC 78 Jarvis Landry CLE WR vs. LAR 79 Devin Singletary BUF RB vs. CIN 80 Alshon Jeffery PHI WR vs. DET 81 Carlos Hyde HOU RB at LAC 82 Terry McLaurin WAS WR vs. CHI 83 Chris Thompson WAS RB vs. CHI 84 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB WR vs. DEN 85 Robby Anderson NYJ WR at NE 86 Rashaad Penny SEA RB vs. NO 87 Demarcus Robinson KC WR vs. BAL 88 Kenyan Drake MIA RB at DAL 89 Adrian Peterson WAS RB vs. CHI 90 Courtland Sutton DEN WR at GB 91 Sterling Shepard NYG WR at TB 92 D.J. Chark JAC WR vs. TEN 93 Frank Gore BUF RB vs. CIN 94 Nelson Agholor PHI WR vs. DET 95 Marquise Goodwin SF WR vs. PIT 96 A.J. Brown TEN WR at JAC 97 Corey Davis TEN WR at JAC 98 Dede Westbrook JAC WR vs. TEN 99 Malcolm Brown LAR RB at CLE 100 Evan Engram NYG TE at TB

