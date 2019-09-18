Fantasy Football Week 3 Top 100 Flex Rankings: Christian McCaffrey Unseated

Getty Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey disappointed plenty of fantasy football owners around the country, including yours truly, with his poor showing last Thursday night. McCaffrey totaled just 7.3 fantasy points on 16 carries for a whopping total of 37 rushing yards. This was a far cry from McCaffrey’s 42.9 position leading points in Week 1 of play. 

McCaffrey wasn’t the lone superstar to disappoint in Week 2. New Orleans Saints do-it-all back Alvin Kamara did very little of anything vs. the Rams, totaling just 7.00 fantasy points.

To make matters worse, both players are dealing with injuries to their team’s starting quarterbacks and may both be taking handoffs from a backup this coming week.

See how far these two fantasy mainstays can plummet in our Week 3 top 100 flex rankings.

Player rankings are based off of full-PPR scoring formats.

Better Than Usual

  1. Last Week’s Better Than Usual: 
  2. Josh Jacobs – 9.90 pts. (RB27)

Devonta Freeman at IND

I’ll admit, I’ve never been much of a Devonta Freeman fan, and from the way he’s performed at the forefront of the 2019 season, it’s highly unlikely he’ll change my mind any time soon.

However, you can’t look at fantasy football with self-perceived notions. While Freeman may not warrant the contract Atlanta doled out to him, he’s still a capable back. A back that will likely outperform his season total in fantasy points in Week 3 vs. the Colts.

Indianapolis has allowed an average of the third-most fantasy points (30.8) to running backs this season.

If there was ever a game for Freeman to get on track, it’s this one.

Worse Than Usual

  1. Last Week’s Worse Than Usual: 
  2. Phillip Lindsay – 10.60 pts. (RB26)

Tyler Boyd at BUF

Tyler Boyd

GettyCincinnati Bengals WR Tyler Boyd

I am in no way saying to sit the Bengals wideout, however, I am saying to lighten your expectations. Boyd has picked up where he left off in 2018, putting up the 20th most fantasy points by a wideout this season. A lot of Boyd’s value comes from his usage rate. The wideout has been targeted 21 times over two games, tied for the sixth-most in the NFL.

Buffalo was the fourth-best fantasy defense against receivers in 2018 and is currently the 11th best through two weeks of 2019. The Bills have yet to allow a passing touchdown to an opponent’s starting wideout all season.

Week 3 PPR Fantasy Rankings: FLEX (RB/WR/TE)

  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
RANK FLEX TEAM POS OPP
1 Ezekiel Elliott DAL RB

vs. MIA

2

 Christian McCaffrey CAR RB

at ARI

3

 DeAndre Hopkins HOU WR

at LAC

4

 Dalvin Cook MIN RB

vs. OAK

5

 Davante Adams GB WR

vs. DEN

6

 Saquon Barkley NYG RB

at TB

7

 Alvin Kamara NO RB

at SEA

8

 Keenan Allen LAC WR

vs. HOU

9

 Austin Ekeler LAC RB

vs. HOU

10

 Amari Cooper DAL WR

vs. MIA

11

 Mike Evans TB WR

vs. NYG

12

 Nick Chubb CLE RB

vs. LAR

13

 Todd Gurley LAR RB

at CLE

14

 David Johnson ARI RB

vs. CAR

15

 Travis Kelce KC TE

vs. BAL

16

 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE WR

vs. LAR

17

 Le’Veon Bell NYJ RB

at NE

18

 Michael Thomas NO WR

at SEA

19

 Antonio Brown NE WR

vs. NYJ

20

 Aaron Jones GB RB

vs. DEN

21

 Derrick Henry TEN RB

at JAC

22

 Chris Godwin TB WR

vs. NYG

23

 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT WR

at SF

24

 Mark Andrews BAL TE

at KC

25

 Marlon Mack IND RB

vs. ATL

26

 Sammy Watkins KC WR

vs. BAL

27

 Adam Thielen MIN WR

vs. OAK

28

 George Kittle SF TE

vs. PIT

29

 Chris Carson SEA RB

vs. NO

30

 T.Y. Hilton IND WR

vs. ATL

31

 Matt Breida SF RB

vs. PIT

32

 Tyler Lockett SEA WR

vs. NO

33

 Cooper Kupp LAR WR

at CLE

34

 Zach Ertz PHI TE

vs. DET

35

 Leonard Fournette JAC RB

vs. TEN

36

 Stefon Diggs MIN WR

vs. OAK

37

 Mark Ingram BAL RB

at KC

38

 James Conner PIT RB

at SF

39

 James White NE RB

vs. NYJ

40

 Larry Fitzgerald ARI WR

vs. CAR

41

 Kenny Golladay DET WR

at PHI

42

 John Brown BUF WR

vs. CIN

43

 Brandin Cooks LAR WR

at CLE

44

 Josh Jacobs OAK RB

at MIN

45

 Sony Michel NE RB

vs. NYJ

46

 Julian Edelman NE WR

vs. NYJ

47

 Kerryon Johnson DET RB

at PHI

48

 Robert Woods LAR WR

at CLE

49

 Devonta Freeman ATL RB

at IND

50

 Calvin Ridley ATL WR

at IND

51

 Allen Robinson CHI WR

at WAS

52

 Miles Sanders PHI RB

vs. DET

53

 Marquise Brown BAL WR

at KC

54

 Tyler Boyd CIN WR

at BUF

55

 Josh Gordon NE WR

vs. NYJ

56

 David Montgomery CHI RB

at WAS

57

 D.J. Moore CAR WR

at ARI

58

 Joe Mixon CIN RB

at BUF

59

 Damien Williams KC RB

vs. BAL

60

 Christian Kirk ARI WR

vs. CAR

61

 Curtis Samuel CAR WR

at ARI

62

 John Ross CIN WR

at BUF

63

 Royce Freeman DEN RB

at GB

64

 Mike Williams LAC WR

vs. HOU

65

 Deebo Samuel SF WR

vs. PIT

66

 Raheem Mostert SF RB

vs. PIT

67

 Phillip Lindsay DEN RB

at GB

68

 Peyton Barber TB RB

vs. NYG

69

 Will Fuller HOU WR

at LAC

70

 Tyrell Williams OAK WR

at MIN

71

 D.K. Metcalf SEA WR

vs. NO

72

 LeSean McCoy KC RB

vs. BAL

73

 Tarik Cohen CHI RB

at WAS

74

 Emmanuel Sanders DEN WR

at GB

75

 Marvin Jones DET WR

at PHI

76

 Mecole Hardman KC WR

vs. BAL

77

 Duke Johnson HOU RB

at LAC

78

 Jarvis Landry CLE WR

vs. LAR

79

 Devin Singletary BUF RB

vs. CIN

80

 Alshon Jeffery PHI WR

vs. DET

81

 Carlos Hyde HOU RB

at LAC

82

 Terry McLaurin WAS WR

vs. CHI

83

 Chris Thompson WAS RB

vs. CHI

84

 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB WR

vs. DEN

85

 Robby Anderson NYJ WR

at NE

86

 Rashaad Penny SEA RB

vs. NO

87

 Demarcus Robinson KC WR

vs. BAL

88

 Kenyan Drake MIA RB

at DAL

89

 Adrian Peterson WAS RB

vs. CHI

90

 Courtland Sutton DEN WR

at GB

91

 Sterling Shepard NYG WR

at TB

92

 D.J. Chark JAC WR

vs. TEN

93

 Frank Gore BUF RB

vs. CIN

94

 Nelson Agholor PHI WR

vs. DET

95

 Marquise Goodwin SF WR

vs. PIT

96

 A.J. Brown TEN WR

at JAC

97

 Corey Davis TEN WR

at JAC

98

 Dede Westbrook JAC WR

vs. TEN

99

 Malcolm Brown LAR RB

at CLE

100

 Evan Engram NYG TE

at TB

