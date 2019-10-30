Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Running Backs: Week 9

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em for Week 9 of the NFL season. In this week’s column, we focus in on a superstar running back, who despite a plethora of trade rumors stayed put at the deadline. Can he reward his team and fantasy owners this week for sticking with him? Plus the fallout of the Kenyan Drake trade.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of their caliber check out our weekly fantasy football running back rankings.

RB: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Josh Jacobs vs. DET

Jacobs had a somewhat disappointing outing one week ago with just slightly over 10 fantasy points. However, he’s still averaged 17+ points over his last four games. Jacobs dominates the backfield touches for Oakland and has averaged an impressive 5.38 yards per carry since Week 1. Detroit allows the third-most fantasy points to running backs this season. They may also once again be without the services of interior defensive linemen Snacks Harrison and Mike Daniels.

Le’Veon Bell at MIA

Despite all the trade rumblings, Bell remains a part of the New York Jets. While the running back has been a major disappointment the past two weeks (average of 7.55 points) he’s gifted with the perfect matchup to get back to his past-RB1 ways. Miami surrenders the second-most fantasy points to running backs in 2019. They were recently gashed by James Conner for 150 total yards this past Monday night.

Royce Freeman vs. CLE

You could likely make an argument for Freeman’s running mate Phillip Lindsay to claim a spot in our Start ‘Em section as well. However, I’m rolling with the player who has outsnapped the “starter” Lindsay for five consecutive weeks. Denver will be relying on Brandon Allen under center this week, which likely means a heavy workload for Broncos running backs. Freeman has averaged 13.6 fantasy points since Week 6. Cleveland allows the seventh-most fantasy points to the running back position this season.

Sleeper: Mark Walton vs. NYJ

Walton may find his way on the waiver wire in some leagues after a dreadful first showing without the accompaniment of Kenyan Drake in the Dolphins backfield. If he is, scoop him and maybe even start him. Walton outsnapped Kallen Ballage by 42 offensive snaps in Week 8. He’s the clear cut RB1 in Miami. The Jets have allowed nearly 21 fantasy points to starting running backs in three of their last four games.

RB: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Damien Williams vs. MIN

Williams has been terrible this season, scoring nine points or fewer in every game since Week 1. He also seems to have become second fiddle to LeSean McCoy in the run game over the past few weeks, being out-touched in each of the past three games. The Vikings have held opposing running backs below double-digit fantasy points in five of their eight games this season. They also haven’t allowed a rushing touchdown since Week 2.

David Montgomery at PHI

Montgomery finally broke out last week, registering his first 100+ yard game in the NFL. However, let’s not forget that prior to Week 8 he had averaged fewer than 39 rushing yards per game this season. Philadephia has held seven of eight starting running backs they’ve faced off with this season to a combined average of just 30.71 rushing yards per game.

Buyers Beware: Kenyan Drake vs. SF

Fantasy owners are likely itching to insert Drake in their fantasy lineups this week following his trade to Arizona. Despite the short week, the Cardinals may have no choice but to feature their newly-acquired running back due to the plethora of injuries in their backfield. However, you may want to pump the brakes on Drake’s fantasy startability, at least for one more week. San Francisco has allowed less than six fantasy points and zero touchdowns to all but one starting running back (Christian McCaffrey the lone exception) this season.

