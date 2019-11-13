Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Quarterbacks: Week 11

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em for Week 11 of the NFL season. In this week’s quarterback edition, we feature two former first overall draft picks, both of whom could be in for rough outings this Sunday.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Patrick Mahomes will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of his caliber check out our weekly fantasy football quarterback rankings.

Start-Sit [ QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

QB: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Josh Allen at MIA

Allen is not your typical QB1 in fantasy, but he gets the job done. Since his Week 6 bye, Allen is the sixth-highest scoring player at his position. This week, he gets to pad his stats a bit more when traveling to the 305. The Dolphins allow the fifth-most fantasy points to the quarterback position. QBs average 2.4 total touchdowns per game against Miami in 2019. Allen has scored at least two touchdowns in every game, dating back to Week 5.

Jimmy Garoppolo vs. ARI

Jimmy G is getting somewhat berated by the media this week following a three turnover game this past Monday night. Don’t fall victim to the narrative and get caught with the 49ers signal-caller sitting on your bench, or even possibly your waiver wire despite an A+ matchup with Arizona in Week 11. No defense has surrendered more fantasy points to the quarterback position this season than the Cardinals have. That includes a 28.88 point showing from Garappolo himself in Week 9.

Sleeper: Kyle Allen vs. ATL

Allen enjoyed his first professional 300-yard passing game vs. Green Bay a week ago. Atlanta has surrendered an average of 298+ passing yards in seven of their eight games since Week 1. Prior to Drew Brees‘ stinker in Week 10, every quarterback to have faced the Falcons this season had scored at least two total touchdowns against them.

Deep Sleeper: Ryan Finley at OAK

Last week our deep sleeper was Mitchell Trubisky, and all he did was put up 19+ fantasy points and finish as the QB9 for the week. Ryan Finley failed to eclipse double-digit scoring in his NFL debut in Week 10. However, a matchup with the Oakland Raiders, the second-worst fantasy defense in terms of defending the quarterback position this season, bodes well for Finley’s fantasy outlook in Week 11. Three of the last four starting signal-callers to face off with Oakland averaged a combined 32.45 fantasy points. Oakland has allowed 13 passing touchdowns over the past four weeks.

QB: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Mitchell Trubisky at LAR

Speaking of Trubisky, he finds himself back in the Sit ‘Em section despite a stellar performance one week ago. Since acquiring Jalen Ramsey, the Rams defense allows just slightly over 13-fantasy points per game to the QB position. Trubisky has scored below double-digit fantasy points on six separate occasions this season.

Jared Goff vs. CHI



Goff, and quite frankly the entirety of the Rams offense, is non-trustworthy at the moment. The former first overall draft pick has averaged a putrid 3.42 fantasy points in two of his last four games. Chicago gives up the sixth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2019. They’ve held all three of their last opponents below 270 passing yards, and just one passing touchdown each.

Carson Wentz vs. NE

Wentz showed improved play when we last saw him, yet he’s still averaged only 12.42 fantasy points over his last three games. New England allows less than 10 fantasy points on a per-game basis to the QB position. Unless Wentz pulls a Lamar Jackson and runs all over the Pats D (a highly unlikely scenario), he’s better off left on your bench.

Kyler Murray at SF

Murray has put up 23+ fantasy points in two consecutive weeks. That includes a 23.04 point outing vs. San Francisco in Week 9. However, if it wasn’t for an Andy Isabella 88-yard catch and scamper, Murray would have finished with just 153 passing yards on the night. Russell Wilson had to claw and fight to produce his just 232 passing yards against the ‘9ers this past Monday. Quarterbacks average just 9.47 fantasy points against San Fran this season.

Buyers Beware: Kirk Cousins vs. DEN

Cousins has been brilliant of late. In fact, over the last six weeks, only Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson, and Deshaun Watson have been better from a fantasy perspective. However, Cousins has now thrown for just 220 passing yards in each of his past two games. There’s a high likelihood that his WR1, Adam Thielen will once again be out of the lineup this week. Lastly, Denver has held four of the last five starting quarterbacks they’ve faced below double-digit fantasy points.

READ NEXT: Fantasy: Quarterback Rankings Week 11