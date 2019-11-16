Ronald Jones Fantasy: Start or Sit Buccaneers RB in Week 11?

Prior to Week 10, Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ head coach Bruce Arians announced that running back Ronald Jones would take over as the team’s starter in the Tampa Bay backfield. That statement sent waves throughout fantasy football circles, shooting Jones up player rankings and into starting lineups.

Jones rewarded his head coach and fantasy owners for their added faith in him, going on to produce 100+ total yards, one touchdown, and 22.60 fantasy points. Can Jones continue his stellar production in Week 11 vs. the New Orleans Saints, or will his struggles as a runner lead to his fantasy demise? Let’s discuss.

Ronald Jones’ Fantasy Outlook vs. New Orleans Saints

Ronald Jones unseated fellow running back Peyton Barber on the team’s depth chart a week ago, and quickly flashed the abilities that led to that decision being made. While playing 40+ snaps for the second consecutive week, the former USC Trojan accounted for 106 yards from scrimmage, while also hitting paydirt.

However, despite finding the endzone on the ground, that is not where the running back made his money last Sunday. That also happens to be the most promising aspect of his performance from a week ago.

Jones has never flashed the ability to be a true receiving threat out of the backfield during his time in the NFL. In fact, he never really showed it during his time in college either. While many scouts likened Jones to Alvin Kamara coming out of USC, that was based more on projections. Projections that hadn’t panned out, that is until last week.

Jones hauled in all eight of his pass targets for 77 receiving yards vs. the Arizona Cardinals, both career-highs for the second-year back. In fact, Jones had previously registered more than two receptions in a single game just once during his time in the league.

Coach Arians believes that Jones has even more to offer in the passing game, and will continue to improve.

“I think even more than just screens – [he’s] just being a receiver,” said Arians. “He’s starting to build confidence in his hands, his route-running ability is starting to grow [and] that tree of his has grown a little bit as we get more comfortable with him. When he gets the ball in his hands, a lot of great things can happen, so the more you can use him [the better].”

With that said, it wasn’t all sunshine and roses for Jones a week ago. Despite being designated the “starter” he and Peyton Barber split carries straight down the middle, with each back receiving 11 on the day. Jones also continued his season/career-long struggles a runner, averaging just 2.6 yards per carry. Jones has now averaged 3.89+ yards per carry just twice over the 14 professional games he’s attempted a carry.

Jones is also presented with a horrendous matchup this week against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints have surrendered the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. They’ve also allowed just two rushing touchdowns to the position since Week 2. Only one running back has eclipsed 63 rushing yards against New Orleans since Week 1.

Should You Start or Sit Ronald Jones in Week 11?

Despite his continued issues in the run game, Jones’ recent growth in the passing game and team’s added faith in him elevates him into the low-end RB2, high-end RB3 range.

Yet, if you’re expecting more from a running back who has a career average 3.6 yards per carry, you’re grasping at straws.

