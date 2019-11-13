Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Wide Receivers: Week 11

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em for Week 11 of the NFL season. Our wide receiver edition features a budding star out of San Francisco that presents some intriguing value this week.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Julio Jones and DeAndre Hopkins will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of their caliber check out our weekly fantasy football wide receiver rankings.

WR: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Julian Edelman at PHI

While you could knock Edelman for being held scoreless in three of his last four games, and five of his eight games overall this season, there’s not much more you can pick apart. The slot-maven from New England has averaged 12+ targets over his last four games. Seven of the nine receivers to catch five-plus passes against Philly this season eclipsed 100-yards receiving.

Marquise Brown vs. HOU

Brown scored a touchdown in Week 10 for just the second time since his two-score NFL debut back in Week 1. He has a great chance of turning his visit to the endzone last week into a two-game streak in Week 11. Houston has allowed 30 touchdowns through the air this season, which is tied for the second-most in football.

Terry McLaurin vs. NYJ

McLaurin, much like Brown, has slowed down a bit since an initial monumental start to his NFL career. The former Ohio State Buckeye has now scored 7.90 fantasy points or fewer in three straight weeks. Don’t expect that to be a pattern that continues into Week 11. The Jets allow the second-most fantasy points to the wideout position this season. New York is coming off a game where they allowed not one, but two Giants receivers to rack up 95+ receiving yards, and two touchdowns each.

Sleeper: Cole Beasley at MIA

Beasley won’t rack up eye-popping numbers by any means. However, the slot-receiver from Buffalo has scored double-digit fantasy points in six of his last eight games. Beasley has also seen six-plus targets in all but three games this season. Prior to a Week 10 matchup with the Jacoby Brissett-less Colts, Miami had allowed an average of 6.5 receptions, 93 receiving yards, and one touchdown to opposing slot receivers over the last two games.

Boom or Bust: Deebo Samuel vs. ARI

You’d be hard-pressed to find a bigger fan of Deebo Samuel’s game than myself. With that said, I’m not dying to stick him into my lineup this week. The positives are simple, Samuel is coming off his first 100-yard game of his career, has seen seven-plus targets for two weeks straight, and will likely serve as the WR1 in San Fran with Emmanuel Sanders expected to miss some time with injury. However, the negatives could end up burning you this week. Samuel averaged a measly 18 receiving yards in his five games prior to Week 10. Additionally, his quarterback has averaged less than 200 passing yards in five of his six games since returning from a bye. Samuel is worthy of a flex look due to the matchup, but San Fran’s struggles in the passing game aren’t likely to just marvelously disappear.

WR: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Christian Kirk at SF

Kirk led all fantasy wideouts in scoring a week ago with a staggering 37.8 points. This week, fantasy owners may need to be pleased if he can just produce a quarter of that output. Since San Francisco’s Week 4 bye, they’ve allowed opposing WR1s to average just 51.4 receiving yards. That stat line includes a two reception, eight-yard dud by Kirk just two weeks ago.

Alshon Jeffery vs. NE

Jeffery has now averaged just 7.3 fantasy points over his past three games. No defense is more stingy against wide receivers in terms of allowing fantasy points than the Patriots this season. The Pats have allowed just one receiving touchdown to a wideout all season. They’ve also held all but one receiver below 79 receiving yards.

Buyers Beware: Stefon Diggs vs. DEN

Diggs has now hauled in a combined four receptions for a grand total of 53 receiving yards, all while being held scoreless over the past two weeks. No receiver has eclipsed 51 receiving yards against the Broncos and scored a touchdown since Week 3.

