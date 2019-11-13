Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Tight Ends: Week 11

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em for Week 11 of the NFL season. Our tight ends edition features an injury replacement for one of the league’s best at the position.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Travis Kelce will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of such caliber check out our weekly fantasy football tight end rankings.

TE: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Gerald Everett vs. CHI

Everett seems about the only skill-player you can trust on a weekly basis for the Rams at this point. Since Week 3, only six other tight ends have scored more fantasy points than Everett, firmly entrenching him as a TE1. The Rams pass-catcher has seen double-digit targets in three of his past five games. Chicago allows the fifth-most fantasy points to the TE position this season, including one 100-yard receiver and two touchdowns over the past three weeks.

Jared Cook at TB

Cook is owned in just 66% of Yahoo leagues at the moment, which is a bit puzzling, to say the least. The tight end has now scored 12.7 fantasy points in each of his last three games. Only the Arizona Cardinals surrender more fantasy points to the tight end position than the Buccaneers do this season. Tampa Bay has surrendered a total of three receiving touchdowns to tight ends over the last three games.

Jason Witten at DET

Witten was a dud in Week 10, putting up a meager 17 receiving yards. However, he still remains a valiant part of the Cowboys gameplan. Witten has averaged 6.25 targets per game over the past month. All tight ends to see six-plus targets against Detriot this season either finished with 60+ receiving yards or a touchdown. The Lions have allowed a total of four receiving touchdowns to opposing tight ends over their last four games.

Sleepers: Ross Dwelley vs. ARI

We’re digging deep here. Obviously if George Kittle plays this week, Dwelley will become essentially non-usable. Yet, with Kittle still day-to-day, Dwelley could once again be the man at tight end for San Francisco. Dwelley received seven targets in Week 10 and has a dream matchup in Week 11. The Arizona Cardinals have surrendered the most fantasy points to TEs this season and currently allow a league-high average of one receiving touchdown per game to the position.

TE: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Mike Gesicki vs. BUF

Miami continues to try to feed Gesicki, as he’s seen six-plus targets in three of his past five games. However, aside from a 95-yard performance in Week 9, Gesicki has little to show for his uptick in usage. Gesicki has averaged just 4.26 fantasy points in eight of his nine games this season. No defense surrenders fewer fantasy points to the TE position this year than the Buffalo Bills.

Dallas Goedert vs. NE

Goedert has been solid of late, although Zach Ertz put any thoughts one may have had of Goedert surpassing him as the best tight in Philly to rest with a standout performance in the Eagles’ last game. Since Week 1, only a single tight end has eclipsed 33 receiving yards against the Patriots. Goedert has eclipsed 39-receiving yards just once this season.

Buyers Beware: Kyle Rudolph vs. DEN

Rudolph wowed with his marvelous touchdown reception last Sunday night. He’s now scored four touchdowns over his last four games. With that said, he’s averaged just 18 receiving yards over his last three games. This means that Rudolph is essentially touchdown or bust. Not the best news for Rudolph owners when you realize that Denver has surrendered one lone touchdown to an opposing tight end this season, and none since Week 4.

