Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Kickers: Week 11

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em for Week 11 of the NFL season. Our kicker edition features a new face in Atlanta making waves with his kicking prowess.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Be sure to also check out our weekly fantasy football kicker rankings to better gauge where these start-sit options compare to the rest of the options at the position.

Start-Sit [ QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Kickers: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Wil Lutz at TB

Lutz has now scored double-digit fantasy points in two of his past three games. Chances are, he will make that three of his past four following a matchup with Tampa Bay this week. The Bucs allow a league-high 11.11 fantasy points to opposing kickers this season. Kickers have scored 11+ points in three of the last four games against Tampa Bay.

Dan Bailey vs. DEN

Aside from the Buccaneers, the Dever Broncos are the only team to allow an average of 10+ fantasy points to kickers this season. No team has been worse against kickers than the Broncos since Week 6, as they’ve allowed an average of 13 fantasy points to the position.

Ka’imi Fairbairn at BAL

After starting the season extremely slow, Fairbairn is back on track towards being one of the most lethal kickers in football. Fairbairn has now scored double-digit fantasy points in four of his last five games. Baltimore has surrendered the seventh-most fantasy points to the kicker position this season. That includes four kicks of 40-50+ since Week 2. Fairbairn has nailed six kicks of such distance over just his last five games.

Sleeper: Younghoe Koo at CAR

Koo is simply a sleeper because fantasy owners tend to be late to the party when it comes to adding new kickers on the scene. Koo is owned in literally 1% of Yahoo leagues at the moment, a minuscule number for a player who finished second at his position in scoring in his 2019 season debut one week ago. While Carolina is not the most welcoming of matchups, there is reason to be optimistic. Most importantly, only the Kansas City Chiefs have attempted more field goals on average than the Atlanta Falcons over the last three weeks.

Kickers: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Jake Elliott vs. NE

We just touched on the Falcons’ abundance of field goal attempts this season. Well, Philadelphia falls into the polar opposite end of the spectrum. The Eagles rank 30th in field goal attempts per game, with just 1.3 attempts. In return, Elliott has scored more than seven fantasy points just twice this season. The Patriots allow a league-low 3.11 fantasy points to kickers in 2019.

Jason Sanders vs. BUF

Sanders is coming off an impressive 13-point outing a week ago. However, don’t let that cloud the fact that he had not scored more than six points in any game prior this season. Buffalo surrenders the second-fewest fantasy points to kickers this season and hasn’t allowed a single kicker to reach double-digit scoring against them.

Buyers Beware: Zane Gonzalez at SF

Gonzalez has been phenomenal this season, scoring the second-most fantasy points by a player at his position. With that said, San Franciso allows the third-fewest points to the kicker position this season, with 4.78 points. That average also happens to include a five-point outing by Gonzalez himself just two weeks ago. Since San Fran’s Week 4 bye, they’ve allowed just one kicker to eclipse five fantasy points.

READ NEXT: Fantasy: Kicker Rankings Week 11