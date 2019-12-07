Benny Snell Jr. Fantasy: Start or Sit Steelers RB in Week 14?

Rookie running back Benny Snell Jr. has started for the Pittsburgh Steelers over recent weeks with incumbent starting RB James Conner dealing with injuries.

Snell has performed so admirably that he has worked his way into the conversation of being a legitimate fantasy option for your team in the playoffs this week.

Can you rely on Snell to bring him a Week 14 win for your fantasy football team? Let’s discuss.

Benny Snell Jr.’s Fantasy Outlook vs. Arizona Cardinals

James Conner’s lingering shoulder injury has opened up an opportunity for rookie running back Benny Snell Jr. to showcase his abilities as a featured back in this league. So far, so good for the former University of Kentucky star.

Since returning from an injury of his own two weeks ago, Pittsburgh has not shied away from placing a hefty workload on the shoulders of Snell. The running back has averaged 19.5 touches and 85 yards per game since Week 11. In Week 13 he also hit pay dirt for the first time in his NFL career. Since Week 12 Snell has averaged 12.5 fantasy points. That is good enough to put him on the RB2 spectrum, scoring the 18th-most fantasy points by a player at his position over that span.

With Conner once again ruled out this Sunday, Snell will continue to operate as the bell-cow back in the run-first, Duck Hodges-led Pittsburgh offense. Snell also happens to have a more than welcoming matchup on deck against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cards have surrendered the 10th-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. Those numbers become even more exciting when you take into consideration the ratio of volume to fantasy points for RBs to face off with Arizona. Running backs to record at least 18 touches against the Cards since Week 2 have averaged a staggering 22.5 fantasy points. Reminder, Snell has touched the ball nearly 20 times per game over the past two weeks.

However, that apparently has stopped Snell from wagering for even more opportunities.

When asked by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette earlier this week if he’d like to see more touches early in the game he responded…

“I defenitely do…I feel like one of my best attributes is I get better as the game goes on”.

Should You Start or Sit Benny Snell Jr. in Week 14?

Honestly, in a league that lacks true workhorse backs, Benny Snell Jr. has become one of the most surefire volume machines in football over the last two weeks.

His lack of use in the receiving game will limit his ceiling on Sunday, as he’s hauled in just three receptions all season. However, going against a Cardinals team that has allowed 95+ yard rushers against two of their last four opponents should be enough to make Snell more than a viable option in Week 14.

Snell’s floor vs. Arizona is a mid-tier RB3, while his ceiling can very well catapult him up to the very top of RB2 production this week.

