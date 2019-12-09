DraftKings Week 14 Monday Night Football Showdown: Picks & DFS Lineups

DraftKings NFL $1.1M Monday Night Football Showdown is open for entry now. The contest features an NFC East battle between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The first place prize winner of the Showdown will receive a hefty $250K payout. Let’s see how to optimize our lineups below.

Rules & Scoring:

Six total players (one captain, five flex players) Captain selection costs 1.5x standard salary Captain scores 1.5x fantasy point values Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST) You can use as many players at the same position as you’d like $50,000 salary cap



Roster Construction

Captain: Carson Wentz $17,700

$17,700 FLEX: Alshon Jeffery $9,200

$9,200 FLEX: Miles Sanders $8,600

$8,600 FLEX: Sterling Shepard $7,200

$7,200 FLEX: Jake Elliott $4,000

$4,000 FLEX: Kaden Smith $2,200

Why This Lineup?

Carson Wentz racked up 28.4 fantasy points and three TD passes a week ago. The New York Giants defense has now allowed fewer than 20.54 fantasy points to an opposing non-rookie signal-callers all season long.

Alshon Jeffery should be an obvious choice for Monday night. The Giants’ defensive struggles carry over into defending the wideout position, as only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have allowed more fantasy points to WRs prior to Week 14. The G-Men have given up 10 receiving touchdowns to receivers over their last five games.

Miles Sanders has averaged over 18 touches per game over the last two weeks with Jordan Howard out of the lineup. Howard is questionable, yet unlikely to be active once again. Howard or no Howard, Sanders is the Eagles’ most explosive playmaker. The rookie has scored double-digit fantasy points in four of his last five games.

Sterling Shepard has seen exactly nine targets in four of his last five games. The eight wideouts to receive at least nine targets against the Eagles this season finished with an average of 25.5 fantasy points against the Birds.

Jake Elliott is fresh off a 13.0 fantasy point outing. You can expect similar production on Monday night. The Giants have allowed 10+ fantasy points to opposing kickers in five of their last 10 games, and at least seven fantasy points in six straight games.

No Evan Engram once again for the Giants tonight, not that it’s really mattered of late. Kaden Smith has been a phenomenal late-season find for New York. The former Stanford tight end has averaged 12.85 fantasy points, and seen no fewer than six targets over his last two games. The Eagles allowed 79-receiving yards and a TD to Miami tight end Mike Gesicki in their most recent game.

Final Thoughts & Obvious Omissions

The most obvious omission for Monday night’s Showdown is undoubtedly Saquon Barkley. However, the Eagles have allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.

We would have liked to roll Eli Manning out there one more time, yet his $8,200 salary was a bit pricey for our likening.

If you’re looking to switch things up a bit, you should give Giants wideout Darius Slayton a hard look. The Eagles have allowed the most fantasy points and yardage to outside receivers this season.

Reminder, tonight’s game kicks off at 8:15 pm ET. Be sure to set your lineups and good luck!

