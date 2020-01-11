Chiefs Reveal Concerning Injury Updates for 2 Pro Bowlers

The Kansas City Chiefs held their final practice of the week on Friday before they host the Houston Texans in Sunday’s AFC Divisional matchup. Coming off of a first-round playoff bye week, Kansas City’s roster is relatively healthy at this point in the season. However, the team will now be down at least one player this weekend.

According to the final injury report, the Chiefs have ruled out CB Morris Claiborne (personal/shoulder) and listed TE Travis Kelce (knee) and DT Chris Jones (calf) as questionable.

Travis Kelce and Chris Jones are questionable for Sunday's game. Morris Claiborne is out.https://t.co/rUVKUezPPq — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 10, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page and Twitter account for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid addressed the media after practice, but provided limited details on the concerning developments involving two of his leaders on offense and defense.

“As far as the injuries go, the primary ones, (Travis) Kelce practiced,” said Reid during his opening statement. “You could say partial practice, I’m not sure the exact term, but you’ll see it. He was out there practicing. He did a nice job on the plays he was in. Chris Jones tweaked his calf a little bit yesterday and we held him out today. He did not practice, so we’ll just see how he does. (Morris) Claiborne again was excused for personal reasons. Other than that, everybody went and had a good practice. We look forward to the challenge again of playing the Texans. We know they’re a heck of a football team and well-coached, good players. Our guys have had a good week of practice and again, we look forward to that challenge. Especially in front of a home crowd here. With that, time is yours.”

Chris Jones “tweaked his calf” at practice yesterday and was held out of practice today. Coach Reid said “we’ll see” about his availability for Sunday vs. Texans. Kelce was limited. — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) January 10, 2020

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said TE Travis Kelce's injury is "more of a bruise than anything." Reid didn't appear too concerned on Kelce, who was limited Wednesday and Thursday. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) January 10, 2020

Jones was a new addition to the injury report on Thursday. Reid confirmed today that was the result of the Pro Bowler tweaking his calf at yesterday’s practice. On the other side of the ball, Kelce was a limited participant in practice throughout the week and appears more likely than not to suit up against the Texans.

The latest on the status of #chiefs Travis Kelce (knee) and Chris Jones (calf). Also an update on #texans CB Johnathan Joseph (hamstring) and WR Will Fuller (groin) pic.twitter.com/CNym2yRFkM — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 10, 2020

Houston’s injury report was even more crowded as seven Texans players were given questionable status to take the field on Sunday. The group was headlined by WR Will Fuller who is attempting to return from groin injury. Fellow WR Kenny Stills (knee), CB Jonathan Joseph (hamstring), and newly-added TE Darren Fells (hip) will also need to test how they feel prior to kickoff.

READ NEXT: Chiefs Sign Former Dallas Cowboys Running Back

For more NFL updates, follow Chris Licata on Twitter: @Chris__Licata5 Patriots Free Agents Likely to Leave This Offseason