LeBron James Has Assists Edge over Jason Kidd? His Son, TJ Kidd Reveals Why

The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James is now eighth on the NBA’s All Time assists leaders.

Ahead of him is John Stockton, Jason Kidd, Steve Nash, Mark Jackson, Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson and Chris Paul.

Lakers’ LeBron James moved up to # 8 on the NBA’s All Time assists list. For those keeping score at home: he did it while playing against the Cleveland Cavs. James now trails John Stockton, Jason Kidd, Steve Nash, Mark Jackson, Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson & Chris Paul. pic.twitter.com/w7im7kbWpN — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) January 14, 2020

Million Dollar Question: Could James catch Stockton and J-Kidd?

“Personally I’d love him to pass both of them,” Jason Kidd’s son, TJ Kidd told me via text message last night.

“But thinking about it objectively I’d say he’ll for sure pass my dad. I can’t wait for that day actually. But Stockton is a tough one to catch. My dad tried. But when you get up in that 12,000 Assist club it’s tough cause your in your 18th or 19th year depending on the trajectory your career has had. But if there’s anyone on the planet that can do it. It would be the kid from Akron.”

LeBron James bypassed Isiah Thomas in Monday night’s 128-99 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. King James poured in 31 points, hauled in two rebounds and dished out eight assists in the victory.

“LeBron James has made our game better,” Isiah Thomas told me via text message this morning.

“I am truly happy for him! He is a gifted passer and scorer, a very rare combination to see in a player. I hope he continues to raise the bar.”

Isiah Thomas won two NBA Championships during his career with the Bad Boy-era Detroit Pistons Championship teams with Joe Dumars, Vinnie Johnson, Bill Laimbeer, Rick Mahorn and late head coach Chuck Daly.

LBJ is currently averaging 25.5 points, 7.8 rebonds and 10.7 assists per game for the 33-7 Lakers.

James bypassed Gary Payton on the all-time assists list during the Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 19.

Assists aren’t the only category where James is littering the record books. Last month, he became the first player in NBA history to reach 30,000 points, 9,000 rebounds and 9,000 assists.

Per SB Nation’s Christian Rivas: With 33,347 career points, James will likely pass Kobe Bryant for third on the all-time scoring list by the end of this season. After that, he’ll try to catch Karl Malone (36,298) and then finally Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387).

In a recent interview with the Associated Press’ Tim Reynolds, James admits that he’s chasing Kareem. “I would be lying if I said I don’t see it,” said James.

“Obviously I’m not trying to say, ‘OK, well if I play this amount of time, if I average this’ … I’m not doing that because I’ve never done that with my career. I’ve always just kind of let it happen. Whatever happens, happens. But I see it. I do see it.”

James will continue to add to his growing record-breaking accolades this week as the Lakers play two home games at Staples Center against Aaron Gordon and Markelle Fultz’s Orlando Magic on Wednesday and the James Harden and Russell Westbrook-led Houston Rockets on Saturday.

Following their two-game homestand, the Lakers will travel to the East coast next week where they’ll play the Boston Celtics on Monday, New York Knicks next Wednesday, Brooklyn Nets next Thursday and Philadelphia 76ers next Saturday.