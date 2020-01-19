Is Tua Tagovailoa an Option for Falcons?

As the 2020 NFL Draft draws near, there’s been talk wondering where Alabama signal-caller, Tua Tagovailoa will end up.

Earlier this month, Alabama football alum, Julio Jones was asked by TMZ reporter if the Falcons, with the No. 16 pick, should consider Tagovailoa for the upcoming NFL Draft. Jones made it clear the Atlanta Falcons already have their QB.

“We’ve got our franchise quarterback there in Matt Ryan,” Jones said.

So, to Jones, that card is off the table for the Falcons. By the 16th pick, Tagovailoa should be long gone anyway.

Jones & Ryan’s 2019 Season

Falcons wide receiver, Jones and QB Matty Ice have been quite the duo the team has needed. Both made history this season, breaking memorable records. Jones took over Jerry Rice’s record in receiving yards with 12,0000 in less than 17 games this season.

For 19 consecutive seasons, Ryan threw for 4,0000 passing yards—the longest active streak in the league and 2nd longest in history. And Matty Ice broke Warren Moon’s record on the all-time passing list and currently holds the 10th spot for most career passing yards in NFL history.

The Falcons ended the 2019 season on winning streak, winning six of their last games. Jones shared his thoughts with TMZ:

“As far as the Falcons, and anything with football, it’s all about staying healthy,” Jones said. “We lose guys, and you don’t want to blame it on things like that, but the truth of the matter is you’ve got to stay healthy throughout the season. The biggest thing is staying healthy, having your key guys out there and your leaders to go out there and perform, and when the going gets tough step up and make plays for you.”

Big Fans of Each Other

Over the years, Jet Jones and Matty Ice seem to have built a strong relationship of trust no matter the outcome at the end of the season.

Prior to the 2019 season on CBS Sports Radio’s “The Jim Rome Show”, Ryan said he was lucky to play with Jones who was looking for a new contract:

“It’s been one of the honors of my career to be able to play with him as long as I have and to be able to trust and count on him in all situations that he’s going to make plays. It’s special. He’s the best in the league, in my opinion, and I’ve certainly been lucky to play with him as long as I have.”

Back in 2016, the Ryan-to-Jones connection made NFL history. According to ESPN, Ryan threw for a career-high 503 yards, while Jones became the sixth wide receiver in NFL history to register a 300-yard game against the Carolina Panthers.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, No other quarterback-wide receiver duo has ever achieved both in the same game:

There had never been a 500-yd passer & 300-yd receiver in same game in NFL history, via @EliasSports Until now: Matt Ryan & Julio Jones pic.twitter.com/VpnjhgOAc6 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 2, 2016

During a 2018 training camp press conference, Jones said he and Ryan being on the same page is what has made them efficient:

“It’s very important me and Matt can be on the same page down in the red zone, Jones said. You know over the years I have the ability to make plays, and he has the ability to put balls there, but its all about us being on the same page—not having to think when we get down there, knowing where he’s going to put the ball, and knowing what I can do wherever he puts the ball at in the air. It’s been efficient for us.”

The two have shown to be big fans of each other over the years and their relationship is only getting stronger. It looks like the Ryan-Jones connection isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

