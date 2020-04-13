NFL Draft Rumors: Buccaneers, Broncos Looking to Trade Up

There’s a growing list of NFL teams looking to move down if the price is right. The Redskins would love for a franchise to come forward with a massive haul. The Panthers would be open if the price is right and the Lions are primed to duck down a few spots if they can pick up an additional asset.

But which teams are looking to move up?

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated lists the Buccaneers, Broncos, and Falcons as candidates for a move.

Which Prospects are Teams Moving Up For?

The Buccaneers have needs on the offensive line and are said to be targeting one of the top four left tackles in the draft. The franchise wants to land one of the players in the Mekhi Becton-Jedrick Wills-Tristan Wirfs-Andrew Thomas tier and the front office may be willing to be aggressive on draft night in pursuit of a player who can protect Brady’s blindside.

The Broncos are also looking for a left tackle and have their eyes on the same field of prospects. It’s not clear what the Falcons are looking for.

Pick No. 9, which is owned by Jacksonville, could be the sweet spot for teams looking for a left tackle. The Browns and Jets both have needs at the position and they are slotted in at No. 10 and No. 11 respectfully.

Latest on the Quarterbacks in the NFL Draft

Only one thing seems certain and that’s Joe Burrow going No. 1.

The Bengals are unlikely to trade down, though it hasn’t stopped the Dolphins from contemplating a move up. Not everyone in Miami’s organization is on board with giving up major assets to climb four spots, though.

The Dolphins wield the No. 5, No. 18, and No. 26 overall picks. The franchise also has two second-rounders, owning the No. 39 overall pick and No. 56 overall pick.

There are rumblings that the Dolphins like Justin Herbert and could make him a surprise pick at No. 5. The list of teams that have their sights set on Herbert appears to be growing.

The Chargers are said to be fans of Herbert and the Patriots “love” the Oregon QB.

Tua Tagovailoa has been linked to the Dolphins and Chargers for quite some time, though his health has some worried about his long-term viability in the league.

Former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi heard that at least two teams have “flunked” Tua for medical reasons and one of those teams is selecting in the top-10. The quarterback’s hip is a concern, but there’s more. Teams are worried about the “multitude of injuries” Tagovailoa suffered in his collegiate career at the University of Alabama.

It was previously reported that Tua suffered hand and thump injuries back in the spring of 2018 but the latest rumblings is that the injury was a broken write broke his wrist. Tagovailoa also suffered two separate ankle injuries, each of which required surgery, and a knee injury while at Alabama.

There are conflicting reports about how the Redskins feel about the QB, so No. 2 isn’t off the table. If he doesn’t go there, it’s not certain how far Tua will fall.

