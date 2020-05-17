Giants Tell Defender to ‘Stay Away’ From Team: Report

It appears the New York Giants are ready to move forward without one of their most promising defenders, at least for the moment.
According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the Giants have told cornerback DeAndre Baker to steer clear of the team’s virtual offseason, including meetings and Zoom conference calls. The team would rather Baker focus on his current legal issues.
NEW: DeAndre Baker has been told to stay away from the #Giants’ virtual meetings for the time being and focus on his legal issues, according to a source familiar with the club’s thinking.
— Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) May 17, 2020
Those legal issues, of course, stem from an alleged robbery incident this past Wednesday, culminating in Baker being arrest and charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.
It’s been previously noted that Baker was absent from the Giants’ virtual voluntary minicamp all of last week.
The Giants will continue their virtual offseason through May 29th, per NFL guidelines.
Baker Released From Jail on Bond
Judge Michael Davis of the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit of Florida has granted the Giants cornerback bail at $200,000, $25,000 per count on all eight charges he faces.
The 22-year-old former 1st-round pick spent Saturday night at the Broward County main jail in downtown Fort Lauderdale after turning himself over to authorities earlier that morning.
Baker’s legal team has maintained their client’s innocence. Attorney Bradford Cohen has gone on record via Instagram, stating that they have “seven affidavits exonerating” Baker, as well as “video evidence.”
I want to thank the Miramar police for being professional in regards to surrendering and issues with the case. We understand that the officers can only base warrants on what was told to them at the time. We have had affidavits from several witnesses that also dispute the allegations and exculpate our client. Our investigator has had them for some time. We would have rather presented them to the court at the proper time, rather than in the media, but in this day and age, people rush to judgement. Where some seek publicity, we seek justice. I look forward to moving this case forward to proper conclusion, as we believe our client is innocent of any charges.
What’s Next for New York’s Secondary?
While things can certainly change, it’s likely best to proceed as if Baker won’t be part of the Giants’ roster in 2020. Losing a player of Baker’s upside is surely a blow for New York’s cornerback group. Thankfully, the roster is littered with young talent in the secondary.
2018 3rd-round compensatory pick, Sam Beal is likely the frontrunner to man Baker’s position should he miss any time. New York also has promising prospects such as Corey Ballentine and Darnay Holmes in the fold. They may also entertain the idea of reverting current safety Julian Love back to his college position of cornerback now that they have Xavier McKinney to play opposite Jabrill Peppers on the backend.
