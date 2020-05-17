Giants Tell Defender to ‘Stay Away’ From Team: Report

It appears the New York Giants are ready to move forward without one of their most promising defenders, at least for the moment.

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the Giants have told cornerback DeAndre Baker to steer clear of the team’s virtual offseason, including meetings and Zoom conference calls. The team would rather Baker focus on his current legal issues.

NEW: DeAndre Baker has been told to stay away from the #Giants’ virtual meetings for the time being and focus on his legal issues, according to a source familiar with the club’s thinking. — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) May 17, 2020

Those legal issues, of course, stem from an alleged robbery incident this past Wednesday, culminating in Baker being arrest and charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

It’s been previously noted that Baker was absent from the Giants’ virtual voluntary minicamp all of last week.

The Giants will continue their virtual offseason through May 29th, per NFL guidelines.

Follow the Heavy on Giants Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Baker Released From Jail on Bond

Judge Michael Davis of the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit of Florida has granted the Giants cornerback bail at $200,000, $25,000 per count on all eight charges he faces.