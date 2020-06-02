Bears’ QB Mitchell Trubisky Takes Powerful Stance on Social Media: ‘Black Lives Matter’

Mitch Trubisky has been on a social media blackout of sorts for the entirety of 2020, and it took another blackout for him to start talking again. On Tuesday, Trubisky posted in solidarity with the great majority of his teammates in support of Blackout Tuesday, a movement that encourages people to voice solidarity with the black community while standing against racism. Like several other Chicago Bears, Trubisky shared a black square on his Instagram page, while also penning a powerful message in support of the black community.

It was the first time the fourth-year quarterback has posted anything on Instagram since December 11, 2019. He has made just one post all year on his Twitter account, which was a retweet of an episode of “Chase Chats,” a virtual discussion hosted by his former backup Chase Daniel he shot in April.

Trubisky has broken his social media silence during a time many athletes are standing together, and he did not mince words when sharing his thoughts about racial injustice.

Mitch Trubisky: ‘Posts, Tweets & Statements Are Not Enough’

The fourth-year quarterback has been quiet this offseason despite a maelstrom of activity surrounding him, from a quarterback competition with Nick Foles to the Bears deciding not to pick up his fifth-year option last month. Trubisky’s choice to speak up now, about this issue specifically, shows strong support for and solidarity with his teammates.

Here is his statement in full:

“Throughout my life I’ve been blessed to share the field and locker room with countless black men. These men and teammates have become family to me. Although I could never understand what they have to experience I empathize with them and love them like brothers. I stand with my brothers and sisters in the fight against racial injustices. We need to do more. We must do better. Posts, tweets, and statements are not enough. We need to take action. We must take the steps together to make systematic changes to prevent these evil acts from occurring. Love is stronger than hate. Peace and Unity will overcome violence. Black Lives Matter. #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd.”

The great majority of Bears players with Instagram accounts also changed their profile images to black squares on Black Tuesday, including Akiem Hicks, Khalil Mack, Cody Whitehair, Allen Robinson, Tarik Cohen, Anthony Miller and Eddy Pineiro, among others.

