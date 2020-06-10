Derek Carr Has Fiery Response to Notion Raiders Aren’t Doing Enough

Since the death of George Floyd, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been surprisingly outspoken. He’s preached unity and claimed he will no longer “stick to sports.” The Raiders organization along with Mark Davis have also been vocal on social issues recently. However, there appears to be a notion on social media that they aren’t doing enough. Carr had a fiery response to this idea.

We live in a world where if you don't see it on social media it's not happening or it didn't happen. 🤦🏻‍♂️let's care more about what people do rather than what we "type." We are as a team working to actually do something in our community. — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) June 10, 2020

Carr rejects the thought that all good deeds need to be posted on social media. The quarterback isn’t the most outspoken person on social media and this isn’t the first time he’s had a problem with people calling him out for not saying stuff. Regardless, it sounds like Carr and the Raiders have some big plans to help the people of Las Vegas.

Mark Davis Has Reached out to City to Find Solutions

Though the Raiders are new to the city of Las Vegas, they’ve been doing their best to integrate themselves. They’ve donated $1 million to help the city fight COVID-19 and $500,000 to help eliminate school lunch debt. Owner Mark Davis is now reaching out to Las Vegas law enforcement to have discussions on how to find solutions.

“We have to come up with a solution and it starts on the local level,” Davis said on The Press Box with Ed Graney. “I’ve reached out to the Attorney General Aaron Ford and Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo. They are open to getting together with some of our players and coaches and just starting a discussion. I believe the Raiders coming into a new market, into the Valley, that we start out on the right foot.”

The Raiders haven’t played a game yet, but they will have a big role to play in their new city.

VideoVideo related to derek carr has fiery response to notion raiders aren’t doing enough 2020-06-10T16:35:14-04:00

Follow the Heavy on Las Vegas Raiders Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Davis Has Changed His Opinion on Anthem Protest

Back in 2016, the controversy around Colin Kaepernick’s National Anthem protest was a massive topic of controversy. While Davis didn’t support it then, it sounds like he’s changed his tune a bit.

“Throughout my youth with the Raiders, I never saw color … I sympathize with the players,” Davis said. “And when they have something to say I’ve always said to them, ‘I’ll be there with them.’ Back in ’17, when the kneeling and National Anthem issue was up, I told the players I’d prefer they wouldn’t speak out while in the Raiders uniform. But certain things happen in society and it made me change my opinion on that. I think if the players can make a difference and they can say something that can bring more discussion around an issue, then it was their right to go ahead and do it.”

It seems like the tides are turning on the topic as even NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is endorsing peaceful protests. The league appears to be much more unified on the topic this time around. It remains to be seen how exactly teams will protest, but it seems like there will be broad protests across the entire league.

READ NEXT: Raiders Land 2-Time NFL MVP in ‘Foundational’ Re-Draft

