Eagles Injury Report: Jalen Reagor Upgraded, 2 RBs ‘Limited’

There was one name added to the Eagles’ injury report on Thursday. Not a big one, a “super” one.

Corey Clement left practice early with a quadriceps injury, leaving the door open for newcomer Jason Huntley to possibly be activated on Sunday. The Eagles are already thin at the position as Miles Sanders recovers from a hamstring issue. Both Clement and Sanders were limited participants during practice so Boston Scott is the only running back at full health entering the season opener.

Philadelphia could choose to call up a rusher from the practice squad, either Michael Warren or Elijah Holyfield or Adrian Killins. According to the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), teams may elevate two players from the practice squad to the active roster each game without making a corresponding move. Hopefully, Clement’s “limited” participation is just temporary and he’ll be fine for Week 1.

Remember, Doug Pederson was hyping up the Super Bowl hero — four catches for 100 yards and a touchdown versus New England — and predicting a big role for him. And Sanders had praised his “explosiveness” and even referred to him as “Super Bowl Corey.” He could be a big loss, especially as a return man on special teams.

“To me, Corey Clement, has worked really hard to bounce back from the injuries he has had,” Pederson said of Clement last week, “and he looks really good, strong, in a good position there.”

Thursday Injury Report pic.twitter.com/KMO81lOli3 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 10, 2020

The full injury report listed DT Javon Hargrave (pectoral strain) and WR Alshon Jeffery (foot) out. Meanwhile, Derek Barnett (hamstring) and Lane Johnson (ankle) joined Sanders (hamstring) and Clement (quadriceps) limited participants at practice. Jeffery and Hargrave are not expected to play on Sunday.

Jalen Reagor Upgraded to Full Participant

Jalen Reagor was upgraded from a “limited” participant to a “full” one on Thursday. That is great news for the Eagles’ top draft pick after a stellar camp. The speedy receiver has been fielding punts all summer and could take on that role in Week 1. His recovery from a torn labrum is ahead of schedule.

Jalen Reagor might play Week 1? pic.twitter.com/543jpm2ZPA — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) September 9, 2020

“Jalen has done a great job for us. Really excited about him,” special teams coordinator Dave Fipp said. “I know the last time I was with you guys I spoke about how explosive he is with the ball in his hands and all that stuff. His college film and his track record, what he’s done in his career so far, we’re obviously excited about him.”

Fipp expressed cautious optimism on Reagor actually suiting up in Week 1, though.

“Whether or not he plays or not obviously we’ll find out on Sunday,” Fipp said. “But I would say at the end of the day, all of us always have to have a bunch of contingency plans, probably this year more than ever. If he didn’t end up playing, then it would be the same thing as if he went down in the middle of the game.”

Greg Ward Jr. out runs EVERYONE on this punt return. pic.twitter.com/GWBI4Pq2Or — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) March 17, 2019

The top “contingency plans” would most likely be veteran Greg Ward or rookie Jason Huntley, the fifth-round pick out of New Mexico State whom the Eagles stole off waivers from Detroit. He might have a role as the third running back if Clement is unable to play.

