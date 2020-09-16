Nate Diaz: ‘I Forgot Who Won’

UFC superstar Nate Diaz might be headed into a rematch against Jorge Masvidal next but the welterweight contender spent Tuesday evening pondering his second superfight against Conor McGregor back in 2016. The 35-year-old American posted via his Instagram stories some video of the two legendary fighters standing toe-to-toe during the third round of their epic main event battle at UFC 202.

Diaz posted some choice clips of some of the American’s best work in the third round of that brawl. At the end of those clips, Diaz posted, “I forgot who won.”

Did you see who Nate Diaz was posting about on his Instagram stories? 👀 pic.twitter.com/0z1Q42z0rW — Kelsey McCarson (@kelsey_mccarson) September 16, 2020

Diaz and McGregor Are 1-1 Against Each Other

McGregor was awarded the victory at the end of the five-round war at UFC 202 via majority decision, but the contest was hotly debated by fans and media ever after.

Moreover, most people would have probably expected after watching the two megastars collide four years ago that a third fight would have already happened by now. Instead, McGregor and Diaz have been linked together as possibilities a few times but nothing has ever actually materialized.

UFC 202: Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz Octagon InterviewsConor McGregor and Nate Diaz talk with Joe Rogan inside the octagon after their rematch at UFC 202. 2016-08-21T05:04:56Z

In the videos Diaz posted on Tuesday, the fighter seemed pleased with the work he accomplished during the third round.

All three judges, by the way, scored that stanza for Diaz, with one of the judges sitting cageside going so far as to hand in a 10-8 scorecard for the American.

But McGregor still took home the win at the end of the five rounds by scores of 48-47, 48-47 and 47-47.

Still, Diaz had already beaten McGregor five months prior via second-round submission at UFC 196, so he probably feels like he got the better of the two fights in general.

You can watch all the clips from the fight that Diaz posted on Instagram as well as the caption he posted below.

Nate Diaz was on IG tonight reliving some of his best UFC 196 moments against Conor McGregor. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6zV2QoGnGi — Kelsey McCarson (@kelsey_mccarson) September 16, 2020

Diaz Popular Despite Inactivity

Diaz hasn’t fought since losing to Masvidal via third-round stoppage at UFC 244 in November 2019.

While the fighter has remained one of the UFC’s most popular stars over the years, he’s been mostly inactive since facing McGregor. In fact, Diaz has only fought twice since his back-to-back fights against the Irishman in 2016.

Before facing Masvidal at UFC 244 for the first-ever “BMF” title, Diaz defeated Anthony “Showtime” Pettis at UFC 241 in August 2019.

According to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Diaz is likely facing Masvidal next in early 2021 in a rematch.

Jorge Masvidal vs. Nathan Diaz 2 has been offered and is being discussed, but it wouldn’t be for the same night as Usman-Burns, as TMZ reported. It would be for the January PPV. No chance those two would agree to be the co-main anyway. All parties interested but not signed yet. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 1, 2020

Diaz and McGregor Forever Tied Together

Still, even if Diaz never faces McGregor again, the two will forever be tied together as the best and possibly most bitter rivals.

That’s probably why Diaz spent Tuesday night rewatching his UFC 202 fight against McGregor over any other fight.

It’s also why both Diaz and McGregor will always seem like they’re on their way to a third fight until both men are retired for fighting for good or otherwise unable to participate in combat sports.

McGregor retired earlier this year in what most people saw as simply a pause in his UFC career. Furthermore, the 32-year-old was detained and released in France over the weekend for a sexual assault allegation. That investigation is still ongoing.

Depending on what happens there, McGregor might not ever fight again if he ends up being charged and convicted of the crimes he vehemently denies happened.

