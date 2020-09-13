Who Will Win: Atlanta Falcons vs. Seattle Seahawks

Atlanta Falcons game day is officially here. The Falcons take on Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks at 1 p.m. ET at the Mercedes Benz Stadium.

So, who will win? Let’s take a look.

Odds Are Seattle Will Win

The Falcons Seahawks went 11-5 and won the NFC Wild Card last year. The Falcons struggled to go 7-9 and finished tied for second in the NFC South.

In this game, Seattle is favored by 2.5 points in the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

The over-under is set at 49.

Here are today’s betting lines:

Falcons vs. Seahawks spread: Falcons +2.5

Falcons vs. Seahawks over-under: 49 points

Falcons vs. Seahawks money line: Atlanta +120, Seattle -140

Why the Seahawks Can Cover

The Seahawks have won three of the past four meetings with Atlanta, including a 27-20 road victory in Week 8 of the 2019 season. Wilson has six touchdowns and one interception and a 104 QB rating in four career starts against Atlanta.

Wideout Tyler Lockett set new benchmarks for himself in receptions (82) and yards (1,057) last year. And Russell’s other option DK Metcalf established an NFL record for receiving yards by a rookie in a playoff game after totaling 160 yards against Philadelphia in last year’s Wild Card game.

Seattle’s running back Chris Carson reached a career-high rushing for 1,230 yards last season. Seattle also added veteran tight end Greg Olsen, who ranks fifth all-time in receptions.

Perhaps Seattle’s most notable move this offseason was the addition of New York Jets superstar safety Jamal Adams. His 6.5 sacks last year were the fourth-most by a DB since 1982.

Why the Falcons Can Cover

Falcons’ most trust-worthy player in franchise history, Matt Ryan is coming off his ninth consecutive 4,000-yard season, which is the second-longest streak in league history. Matty Ice has 10 TDs and two interceptions in five career starts vs. Seattle.

The best receiver in the league, Julio Jones finished second in the league in receiving yards last season with 1,394. He’ll only need 1,151 yards receiving this season to surpass Jerry Rice for most receiving yards through a player’s first 10 seasons in NFL history.

No. 2 option Calvin Ridley is entering his third season and is projected to have a breakout year hitting his first 1,000 yards. Ridley caught 17 TD passes in his first two pro seasons.

Ex-Rams running back Todd Gurley will make his Falcons debut. Since joining the NFL in 2015, Gurley leads the NFL in rushing TDs (58) and scores from scrimmage (70).

Rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell will start for Atlanta and only has one thing on his mind, redemption. And if you actually watched the CFB National Championship in January, then you know that kid doesn’t give up.

Newcomer Hayden Hurst will start the tight end role and has the speed to take Atlanta to new heights. The most wanted pass rusher this offseason, Dante Fowler also came over from the Rams. He had a career-best of 11.5 sacks for LA in 2019.

So, who will win? Heavy on Falcons is taking the underdog in this one, Atlanta +2.

Enjoy the game, folks!

