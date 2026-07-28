Kalen DeBoer Has Alabama Building Something Special in 2028 Recruiting Class

Alabama’s 2028 recruiting class is beginning to take shape impressively.

According to Rivals national recruiting director Steve Wiltfong, the Crimson Tide are one of the biggest early winners in the 2028 cycle after landing another major commitment over the weekend. With three commitments already in July and several of the nation’s elite prospects heavily considering Alabama, Kalen DeBoer and his staff have positioned themselves for what could become one of the nation’s top recruiting classes.

Alabama Climbs Near the Top of the 2028 Rankings

Alabama added another significant piece on Sunday when four-star linebacker Tysir Young, the nation’s No. 7 linebacker, announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide.

Young joins an already impressive foundation that includes:

Those three commitments have Alabama ranked No. 2 nationally in the early 2028 recruiting rankings, giving DeBoer plenty of momentum as the cycle begins.

Young told Rivals that Alabama’s vision for his development ultimately separated the Crimson Tide from the competition.

“I think overall the plan that Coach Chuck (Morrell) could lay out was aligned with what me and my family had in mind,” Young said. “The history of the program developing and producing defensive talent at the highest level stood out.”

One comparison especially caught Young’s attention.

Alabama’s coaching staff believes his game resembles former Crimson Tide linebacker Jihaad Campbell, a comparison that gave Young confidence in the developmental path laid out by defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell.

“The consistency of the coaching staff, the opportunity to play in the SEC, and the plan that is laid out for me to be successful made it the right fit,” Young added.

Anthony Blaylock Jr. Sees Similarities to Nick Saban’s Early Alabama Teams

Young isn’t the only Alabama pledge excited about the program’s direction.

Offensive tackle Anthony Blaylock Jr. recently explained why he believes the 2028 class could become a defining group under DeBoer.

“I would say what excites me the most is that we are the future of Alabama and Coach K and the program,” Blaylock said. “I believe this is only Coach K’s third year at Bama so with this 2028 class I believe it will have the same effect the 2008 Bama class had with Coach Saban.”

That’s lofty praise considering Nick Saban’s 2008 recruiting class helped lay the foundation for one of college football’s greatest dynasties.

Whether this group reaches that level remains to be seen, but the confidence among Alabama’s commitments is evident.

Alabama Still Chasing Several Elite Prospects

Wiltfong believes Alabama’s recruiting momentum is far from over.

One prospect he feels especially confident about is Joey Fleming, the Rivals300’s No. 1 interior offensive lineman. Wiltfong has already logged a prediction for Alabama to land Fleming.

The Crimson Tide are also heavily pursuing fellow in-state offensive lineman Samuel Bailey, while continuing to recruit some of the nation’s premier offensive tackles, including:

Antijuan Wilkes Jr.

Maui Tonata

Building dominance in the trenches appears to be one of Alabama’s biggest priorities after signing a smaller 2027 class.

Defensive Talent Also Remains a Major Focus

The Crimson Tide continue to recruit several elite defensive prospects across the country.

Among Alabama’s biggest defensive targets are:

Five-star defensive lineman Tyzon Swann

Edge rusher Cassell Cruickshank

Major Stokes

Myles Tate

Elijah Tillman

Christian Webb Scott

Defensive lineman Ayden Woodruff

In the secondary, Alabama remains in a strong position with several blue-chip defensive backs, including:

No. 4 cornerback Jermaine Cobbins

No. 2 athlete Kamieon Compton-Nero

No. 3 athlete CJ Whaley

The Crimson Tide are also searching for elite playmakers at wide receiver, with Brysen Wright, Jaylen Addai, Braylon Clark, and four-star Maximus Curry among the top names on Alabama’s recruiting board.

The Bigger Picture

It’s still very early in the 2028 recruiting cycle, but DeBoer and his coaching staff continue to demonstrate that Alabama remains one of college football’s premier recruiting destinations.

Landing three highly regarded commitments in July has created significant momentum, and if Wiltfong’s projection on Joey Fleming proves accurate, the Crimson Tide could soon strengthen what is already one of the nation’s top-ranked recruiting classes.

With Alabama expected to sign a much larger class in 2028 than it did in 2027, the next several months could be pivotal as DeBoer looks to build another championship-caliber roster through elite high school recruiting.