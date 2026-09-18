This Texas Commit Keeps Coming Back to Tuscaloosa

Alabama football has plenty of recruiting storylines to watch this weekend, but one of the most interesting involves a player who is already committed to another program.

Four-star safety Junior Tu’uopo, a Thompson High School standout and current Texas commitment, is expected to return to Tuscaloosa for Alabama’s matchup with Florida State.

According to Andrew Bone of Yea Alabama, Tu’uopo will be making his second trip to Alabama in the last three weeks.

That’s a recruit Alabama fans will want to keep an eye on.

Tu’uopo committed to Texas over Alabama in June, but the Crimson Tide has kept in touch with the in-state prospect. His decision to keep returning to Tuscaloosa gives Alabama another chance to stay involved in a recruitment that seemed settled just a few months ago.

Why Is Junior Tu’uopo Still Visiting Alabama?

Tu’uopo’s commitment to Texas hasn’t stopped Alabama from recruiting him.

The four-star safety was back in Austin last weekend for Texas’ comeback victory over Ohio State. Rather than shutting things down after that trip, however, Tu’uopo is now expected to make another trip to Tuscaloosa.

There is no indication that a flip to Alabama is imminent.

That’s an important distinction.

Still, the Crimson Tide has clearly maintained a relationship with Tu’uopo, and another visit gives Alabama’s staff another chance to strengthen that connection.

There is also a built-in recruiting connection that could work in Alabama’s favor.

Tu’uopo is a teammate of Alabama quarterback commit Trent Seaborn at Thompson High School. Seaborn is expected to be among Alabama’s commitments in Tuscaloosa this weekend, meaning Tu’uopo will have an opportunity to spend time with a player who is already committed to the Crimson Tide.

That could be particularly important as Alabama continues trying to build its 2027 recruiting class.

The Crimson Tide currently has only one defensive back committed in the class, with cornerback Darrius White of Creekside High School in Georgia holding that spot.

Adding another defensive back would therefore be an important piece of Alabama’s recruiting efforts, although Tu’uopo’s current commitment to Texas means there is still plenty to play out.

For now, the most notable part of the situation is simply that Alabama remains involved.

Tu’uopo has now visited Tuscaloosa twice in three weeks despite being committed to the Longhorns.

That’s enough to make his recruitment one of the more interesting ones to monitor as the season continues.

Alabama Will Host Plenty of Other Recruiting Talent

Tu’uopo won’t be the only notable recruit in Tuscaloosa this weekend.

Alabama is expected to have eight commitments from its 2027 class on campus, including Seaborn, running backs Nigel Newkirk and Tai Phillips, wide receiver Cedrick Simmons, offensive lineman Stafford Willis, defensive lineman AJ Pauley, defensive back Darrius White and kicker Luke Cody.

The Crimson Tide is also expected to welcome a pair of 2028 quarterback commitments in Kingston Preyear and Charles Scott Jr.

Several other 2027 prospects will also be worth watching.

Memphis-Central defensive lineman Joshua Lane will make his first visit to Alabama after receiving an offer from defensive line coach Freddie Roach on Wednesday.

Winterboro defensive lineman Kavarris “Duke” Duncan is another intriguing name. The 300-pound Tulane commitment has impressed with his play this fall and also contributes at quarterback. Bone notes that it would not be surprising if Alabama extends an offer during the weekend.

Oxford offensive lineman Xavier Endicott is another in-state prospect gaining traction with the Crimson Tide. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound left guard has impressed Alabama with his performance this fall and could see the Tide’s interest continue to grow.

For Alabama, it’s another recruiting weekend filled with opportunities.

But while the entire visitor list will be worth watching, Tu’uopo is the name that stands out.

He’s already committed to Texas.

He’s already visited Austin for a major game.

And yet, he’s heading back to Tuscaloosa again.

Whatever ultimately happens with his recruitment, Alabama is clearly keeping the door open.