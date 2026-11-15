Florida’s Jon Sumrall Gets Emotional Over Aaron Philo After Kentucky Upset

The Florida Gators got everything and then some from quarterback Aaron Philo against Kentucky. He rushed for 102 yards, including the go-ahead 2-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, and added 119 passing yards in Florida’s 21-14 road win. Afterward, Jon Sumrall made it clear how much he appreciated the way his quarterback competed.

Philo returned to the starting lineup after Tramell Jones Jr. started last week’s loss to Oklahoma. That gave Saturday’s performance added meaning for a quarterback who could have let disappointment affect his preparation. Instead, he helped Florida leave Kroger Field with a win.

“He’s got heart, he’s tough,” Sumrall said in an interview shared by SEC Network. “Our QB room hasn’t always been perfect this year, but they love each other.”

Jon Sumrall Praises Florida’s Quarterbacks After Kentucky Win

Sumrall’s comments went beyond praising the player who took the snaps. He wanted to recognize both quarterbacks for how they have handled the changes. For a team trying to get its offense moving, that relationship matters.

“12 and 9, both of them, how they handled themselves during all of this,” Sumrall said. “He laid it on the line tonight. He emptied the freaking tank.”

Philo’s rushing production made that last line fitting. His fourth-quarter touchdown gave Florida the lead, and the Gators finished the possession with a two-point conversion. It was the kind of answer Florida needed after entering halftime down 7-2.

The defense helped make that comeback hold up. Kentucky had an opportunity late, but Florida forced four consecutive incompletions to close the door. Philo supplied the go-ahead score, and his teammates made sure it stood.

Aaron Philo Explains What Drives Him

Asked about his confidence after not starting the previous week, Philo focused on his teammates. There was no complaint about losing playing time in his response. He sounded like someone happy to have another opportunity to help.

“Man, I just love this team,” Philo said. “This is a special group of guys. I’ll lay it on the line for them every time.”

Florida fans got to see what that looked like against Kentucky. Philo made plays through the air, took on a workload on the ground and delivered when the Gators needed a touchdown. His answer afterward matched the effort.

The quarterback conversation will continue, but Saturday gave Florida something to celebrate. Sumrall saw toughness, and Philo gave his teammates a reason to believe.