Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh did not hold back when he shared his thoughts on the Florida State Seminoles.

On Saturday, Florida and Florida State will square off in Tallahassee, and Baugh is more than ready for the game. While speaking to reporters on Monday, Baugh ripped the Seminoles.

“I don’t like them,” Baugh said, per Caden Alvis of Inside the Gators. “I never have.”

In 2023, Baugh attended the rivalry game as a recruit and watched Florida State beat Florida 24-15 in Gainesville. After the game, Florida State players took a chunk out of the football field.

Jadan Baugh Has Had Success Against Florida State

“Honestly, I take it personally that the year they came down here, they cut up the grass, doing everything like that in the Swamp,” Baugh said. “I wasn’t here yet, but I still feel like that hurt me. That’s not something they should have did. Each and every time we play them, I ain’t got no respect for them.”

Florida has defeated Florida State the last two years, and Baugh has played well in both games. In 2024, Baugh rushed for 81 yards on 11 carries. Last year, the Atlanta native rushed for 266 yards and two touchdowns on 38 carries.

This season, Baugh has been one of the SEC’s top running backs. In 11 games, Baugh has rushed for 980 yards and 16 touchdowns. He’s third in the SEC in rushing yards and first in rushing TDs.

Jadan Baugh Shares More on the Rivalry Game

“One thing I think that our program do in general is getting everybody to understand that we have rivalry games, and games like that that are coming up this week, these games we don’t lose,” Baugh said, per Curan Ahern of The Independent Florida Alligator. “We put a lot more effort into it just because it’s so much bragging rights, you don’t want to lose it.”

Florida is currently 7-4 and looking to win its third consecutive game. The Gators have a new head coach in Jon Sumrall, and he helped the team beat Ole Miss, Missouri, and Texas.

Florida State is 5-6 and fired head coach Mike Norvell earlier this month. On Monday, the program announced that it has hired Glenn Schumann as the new head coach. Schumann is currently the defensive coordinator for Georgia, the No. 1 team in the country. He has been with the Bulldogs since 2016 and has helped the team win national championships in 2021 and 2022.