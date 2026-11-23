In his first year with Florida, Jon Sumrall has shown that he has the potential to turn the Gators into a powerhouse once again. Currently, the Gators sit at 7-4 and are looking to make it an eight-win season as they head to Tallahassee to play Florida State on Friday.

Just last year, the Gators were an abysmal 4-8 under now-James Madison head coach Billy Napier, whom the team fired midseason. Their best season under Napier was in 2024, when the team had an 8-5 record, which was also his only winning season with the team. Now, Sumrall is poised to surpass that standard in just one year.

During a press conference, Sumrall was asked about the resources that the program had to help them succeed. During his answer, he seemed to throw shade at the former head coach.

Jon Sumrall Calls Out Billy Napier for Past Mistakes

During a press conference, Sumrall said the following:

“People wanted to see some at least proof of concept, like to make sure I wasn’t an idiot and I knew at least how to get eleven guys on the field, or run a formation, or us win a close game, or do some things that matter to building a program.”

Getting 11 guys on the field was something that Napier struggled a lot with at Florida. Between that, poor offensive play-calling, and the inability to consistently perform, his firing was the result.

Now, the Sumrall era is here. Aside from improving the team’s record, he’s also showing he’s an excellent recruiter. For the Class of 2027, Florida has two Five-Star-Plus recruits: offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller and wide receiver Easton Royal.

The future is bright in Gainesville.

Jon Sumrall Performance vs. Billy Napier This Season

As previously mentioned, the Gators currently have a 7-4 record, placing them sixth in the SEC standings. The team had early-season college football playoff potential, but losses to Missouri, South Carolina, Georgia, and Oklahoma ended that run. However, they do have impressive ranked wins against Ole Miss, Texas, and Kentucky.

Comparatively, JMU has an 8-3 record, placing them second in the Sun Belt Conference. Their three losses come against App. State (34-31), Troy (24-21), and UConn (46-22).

Despite his struggles at Florida, Napier has dominated in the Sun Belt. Aside from his current 8-3 record, he had a four-year stint at Louisiana before his four-year stint at Florida. During his time at Louisiana, he compiled a 40-12 record.