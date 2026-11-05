Florida Expected to Make Dramatic QB Change Before Oklahoma Game

The Florida Gators are looking to get back on track after losing to the Georgia Bulldogs 27-8 last weekend.

Florida’s offense struggled, especially at quarterback, with Aaron Philo going 5-of-7 for 26 yards and 2 interceptions. Tramell Jones Jr. also played, going 18-of-25 for 172 yards and 1 interception, and adding a rushing touchdown in the loss.

Now sitting 24th in the nation and at 5-3, the Gators are at a crossroads, though they are technically still in the running for the playoffs. They have to make a tough decision at quarterback, and it appears they have made up their minds.

Florida Gators Expected to Make a QB Change

The Gators are preparing for a massive SEC showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners. CBS Sports insider Matt Zenitz said Florida is making a quarterback switch for the game.

“Florida is currently expected to make a change at QB and to start sophomore Tramell Jones against Oklahoma on Saturday, sources tell @CBSSports. Was a Class of 2025 four-star recruit and helped the Gators beat Texas Oct. 17 when he started in place of an injured Aaron Philo.”

This season, Jones completed 70.8% of his passes for 579 yards and 4 touchdowns to 3 interceptions. He’s rushed for 77 yards and 1 touchdown during the year.

Tramell Jones Takes Over As Florida’s Starting QB

Florida’s backs are up against the wall, and if they have any hope of getting into the playoffs, they need to take a chance here. Jones has had some big moments, including stepping in as the starter and beating the Texas Longhorns earlier in the season.

This decision could make or break the Gators’ season. Hail Florida Hail’s Benjamin Henderson shared why this is an important decision for head coach Jon Sumrall.

“As we saw against Georgia, Jones wasn’t the magic solution either. His endzone interception wasn’t great, but at least it was in the context of a missed read compared to a viral gaffe. And we will still maintain Jones has the higher overall upside compared to Philo. Whichever way Sumrall goes, it does feel like we have reached the point of the season where he needs to make a choice and roll with it. We’ll see what he actually rolls out on Saturday.”

Oklahoma has also struggled offensively this season, as they just parted ways with their offensive coordinator. This could be a good opportunity for Florida to make the switch at quarterback and see how things go.

The Gators can’t afford another loss, so they need to make sure Jones is the right guy. It’ll be interesting to see whether Florida can turn this decision into a late-season run.