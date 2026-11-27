DJ Lagway first arrived in college with the Florida Gators full of potential.

His college football journey has since taken him to the Baylor Bears, where he’s tried to grow up as a quarterback and show he can be a star as an NCAA player.

Lagway remains full of talent. It’s a matter of putting it all together consistently.

And to do that, it’s not clear if Lagway will remain at Baylor going forward.

DJ Lagway Transfer Update

Lagway has been floated a couple times as a transfer candidate this season.

The latest came in a new article published on Wednesday by The Athletic’s Antonio Morales.

Morales included Lagway in a “quarterbacks to watch” section heading toward the offseason transfer market.

“Lagway has improved at Baylor even if he doesn’t look like the transcendent prospect he was once billed as,” Morales writes. “The Bears will have a new head coach next year, which throws Lagway’s future into question.”

In modern college football, it’s rare that new coaches at big-time programs retain past quarterbacks. They like to bring in their guy, and the transfer market allows them to do so.

There’s a chance it’d be frustrating for Lagway to have to find a new home, but maybe one more move will allow him to reach his full potential.

Nothing is a given yet, but this will be worth watching.

Transfer QB Outlook

If Lagway either chooses to transfer or is nudged out by a new coach, he’ll be entering a promising QB transfer market.

There are a lot of big programs who will need quarterbacks, but there may not be a great supply of such QBs.

Lagway could be looking at a major payday and opportunity if he ends up transferring.

Programs like Michigan, Miami, Florida State, Auburn and Texas A&M are just some of the schools that could need a new quarterback.

Lagway could still develop into an even better player at Baylor, but if he has to go elsewhere, Lagway will know what it’s like to be a transfer QB and will likely arrive ready to prove himself once and for all.