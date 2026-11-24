Following the Florida Gators 34-27 win against the Vanderbilt Commodores just a few days ago, receiver Vernell Brown III teased his return this season. With a 7-4 record, the Gators have two games left on their schedule: their rivalry game against Florida State and an undecided bowl game.

Prior to his injury, Brown helped the Gators to a 4-0 start, making an impact as a returner and a receiver. Since then, the team has relied on receivers such as Dallas Wilson, Bailey Stockton, and Eric Singleton Jr. The team has been shaky at times, but has made major improvements from their 4-8 season last year.

Despite the optimism from Brown and the Gators, it was announced that the sophomore will miss the rest of the season.

Vernell Brown III Looking Towards 2027 Season

The team put out a statement regarding Brown, which says the following:

“During the Ole Miss game, Vernell Brown III suffered a PCL sprain. In ramping up to return to play, he suffered a setback during Georgia week. After exhausting every non-surgical option, with medical consultation, it’s been advised that the best course of action is to undergo surgery to correct the issue for good. He will be out for the immediate future… We look forward to his return for the 2027 season.”

After several weeks out with an injury, there was speculation among fans that Brown was sitting out to stay healthy for a transfer next season. Such speculation also prompted a statement from his father, Vernell Brown Jr., who worked for the Gators and played for the team himself. In his statement, he said the following:

“If you know @VB3_9, you know his love for the game of football, his relentless work ethic, his competitive spirit, and his love for his teammates. Before questioning his commitment or credibility, understand his character, work ethic, and pedigree. Never confuse his inability to play with an unwillingness to play!”

If you know @VB3_9, you know his love for the game of football, his relentless work ethic, his competitive spirit, and his love for his teammates. Before questioning his commitment or credibility, understand his character, work ethic, and pedigree. Never confuse his inability to… https://t.co/xjgjJqMwbh — Vernell Brown Jr. (@CoachVB_ESM) November 24, 2026

Vernell Brown III Performance for the Gators

As a returner this season, Brown was on a tear before his injury and showed he was dangerous in the open field. In five attempts, he recorded 173 yards and two touchdowns (both of which came against Campbell).

As a receiver, he caught 17 passes for 271 receiving yards and two touchdowns from Aaron Philo this season. Last season, he caught 40 receptions for 512 receiving yards and zero touchdowns.

He won’t play again this season, but Brown is poised for a big comeback next season for an improving Gators team. For a team that is currently 7-4 in the first year of the Jon Sumrall era, Brown will be a key player for the Gators, especially with the start of the 24-team playoff next season.