Florida State’s Mike Norvell Blasts ‘Absolute Joke’ Call After Miami Loss

The Florida State Seminoles came within one controversial penalty of having a chance to extend their rivalry game against Miami into a third overtime. Two days later, Mike Norvell still wasn’t willing to let the call go.

Florida State lost 43-35 to the Hurricanes on Saturday after a would-be touchdown was wiped out by holding and a second end-zone attempt ended in an interception. The Seminoles had fought back against the nation’s third-ranked team, only for the final two plays to become the biggest talking points.

On Monday, Norvell made it clear he believes the officials got at least one of those calls badly wrong.

More Florida State on Heavy: FSU’s Mike Norvell Calls Out Officials After Miami Loss, Cites Repeat Issue

Mike Norvell Blasts Holding Call in Florida State’s Miami Loss

Norvell didn’t soften his criticism during his Monday news conference. According to ESPN’s Andrea Adelson, the Florida State coach called the holding penalty that erased a touchdown an “absolute joke.”

“We had to go convert the 2-point play but for those kids not to be able to finish the game on the field in that moment is really disappointing. That was bad,” Norvell said.

The sequence came during the second overtime after Miami scored a touchdown and converted a two-point attempt to take a 43-35 lead. Florida State’s response unraveled quickly.

Quarterback Ashton Daniels was sacked on first down, and a false start contributed to a fourth-and-21 situation at the Miami 36-yard line. Daniels then connected with Micahi Danzy in the end zone on a 36-yard pass that appeared to give the Seminoles a chance to tie.

But officials flagged offensive lineman Xavier Chaplin for holding, wiping out the touchdown and moving Florida State back 10 yards.

The Seminoles still would have needed a successful two-point conversion to force a third overtime. They never got that opportunity.

Norvell said he was awaiting a final response about the officiating. He also made clear that an explanation falling short of his assessment wouldn’t satisfy him.

Mike Norvell Also Questions Miami Interception Review

The play immediately after the holding penalty produced another controversy.

On fourth-and-31, Daniels threw toward Duce Robinson in the end zone. Robinson and Miami defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald contested the ball, and officials ruled that Fitzgerald had intercepted it. The call stood after replay review, ending the game.

Norvell questioned why simultaneous possession apparently wasn’t discussed during the televised review, according to Warchant’s Corey Clark.

Norvell had made the same point after Saturday’s game, saying he believed a tie should go to the receiver. He also urged reporters to look at the film of the holding penalty. His Monday remarks showed the frustration hadn’t faded during the two days since the defeat.

A Tomahawk Nation report by Curt Weiler examined the audio from the review. Officials focused on Fitzgerald’s control of the ball, with no audible discussion of simultaneous possession in the published transcript.

The ruling nevertheless remained an interception, securing Miami’s victory. Norvell’s objections don’t change that result, and the disputed holding call alone wouldn’t have guaranteed Florida State a tie.

The loss dropped the Seminoles to 3-4, while Miami remained unbeaten. Robinson had already caught a 75-yard touchdown to tie the game late in regulation and a 20-yard score in the first overtime.

Those plays helped bring Florida State to the brink of an upset. For Norvell, the frustration is that his players never got a chance to finish the comeback on a two-point play.