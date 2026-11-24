The Florida State Seminoles could reunite Glenn Schumann with a face from Georgia’s championship operation.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Nov. 24 that Florida State is working to hire Neyland Raper as chief of staff for its new head coach. Raper previously worked in football operations and recruiting for the Georgia Bulldogs before joining the Big 12.

“Florida State is working to hire Neyland Raper in a chief-of-staff role to work with new coach Glenn Schumann,” Thamel wrote.

The report comes one day after Florida State announced Schumann’s hiring. It points toward a reunion with someone who knows how Georgia organized its program during its rise under Kirby Smart.

Florida State Targets Neyland Raper for Glenn Schumann’s Staff

Raper brings experience with the daily demands of running a major college football program.

According to his Big 12 biography, he served as Georgia’s director of football operations from 2021-24. His responsibilities included team travel, recruiting visits, budgets, creative media and schedules for players and coaches.

That background suggests he could help Schumann manage the administrative workload that comes with leading a program. Florida State has yet to detail his duties under the proposed arrangement.

Raper joined Georgia in August 2017 as a football operations assistant. He later followed Mel Tucker to Colorado as assistant to the head coach, then returned to Athens before the 2019 season.

His Georgia biography lists his next position as assistant director of football operations and recruiting. The school also identified him as an assistant athletic director during his tenure overseeing operations.

Those stops gave Raper experience supporting a head coach and working across multiple departments. His overlap with Schumann also means the two would enter the proposed partnership with years of shared experience.

Raper is a Cleveland, Tenn., native who earned a sport management degree at Tennessee. Before joining Georgia, he worked as a student equipment manager and on Tennessee’s athletics facilities staff, according to his conference biography.

Georgia Championship Connection Gives FSU Hire Added Context

Raper’s career includes time inside a program that reached college football’s highest level.

The Big 12’s announcement of his hiring noted that Georgia won two national championships during his tenure. The conference brought him aboard to help with football initiatives, lead operations work and serve as a daily contact for member schools and their football staffs.

He began that position in August 2024, adding conference experience to his campus background.

Schumann, meanwhile, arrives with his own long history in championship programs. Florida State’s announcement credited him with six national titles across his time at Alabama and Georgia under Nick Saban and Smart.

“We are going to build a program that meets the championship expectation at Florida State,” Schumann said in the school’s release.

The pursuit of Raper is an early view at how Schumann could support his goals by bringing in an administrator involved in the operation he helped build in Athens.