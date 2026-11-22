Florida State’s search for its next football coach has turned toward a top assistant from Kirby Smart’s staff.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Nov. 22 that the Seminoles are focused on Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann. Both sides have interest, and discussions should accelerate soon.

“Sources: Florida State’s coaching search is focused on Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann,” Thamel wrote. “There’s mutual interest and talks are expected to pick up in the near future.”

The 36-year-old has spent his Georgia tenure working under Smart. Before that, he served on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama. Florida State would give him his first college head coaching job.

Florida State’s Pursuit of Glenn Schumann Gains Steam

Thamel’s update follows reporting from USA TODAY Sports’ John Brice that Schumann had already spoken with Florida State’s search group.

One person with knowledge of the process told Brice on Nov. 20 that “Schumann’s out front.” Brice reported that Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz remained in consideration.

There’s a known connection involved, as Schumann worked alongside new Florida State athletic director Jeff Purinton at Alabama, Brice noted.

The discussions go beyond choosing a coach. Brice reported that candidates want a clear-cut plan for funding future rosters through revenue sharing and name, image and likeness deals, making the resources behind the position part of the talks, too.

Florida State fired Mike Norvell on Nov. 1 and named Rick Stockstill interim coach. Norvell finished 41-39 across seven seasons. His best team won the 2023 ACC championship, but the Seminoles missed bowls in the next two years.

The school stood 3-5 when it made the change. And now it must find someone who can rebuild the roster and restore steady results.

Schumann Brings Championship Experience From Georgia

Schumann’s career includes consecutive national championships with Georgia in the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He joined the Bulldogs in 2016 after eight years in several roles at Alabama.

According to his Georgia biography, he called the defense during the Bulldogs’ 15-0 championship season in 2022. That unit led the country against the run, allowing 77.1 yards per game.

His work has produced individual honors, too. Georgia linebackers Roquan Smith, Nakobe Dean and Jalon Walker won the Butkus Award during his tenure.

The Bulldogs finished fourth nationally in rushing defense last season, surrendering 81.5 yards per game. They allowed 17.6 points per contest, 10th in the country, while winning their second straight SEC title.

The latest example came in Georgia’s 34-6 win at South Carolina on Nov. 21. The Bulldogs held the Gamecocks to 218 total yards, collected three sacks and kept them scoreless after halftime. South Carolina entered averaging 31.8 points per game.

Georgia improved to 10-1 and clinched a place in the SEC championship game. Schumann still has that work ahead while Florida State pursues him.