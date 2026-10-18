FSU’s Mike Norvell Calls Out Officials After Miami Loss, Cites Repeat Issue

The Florida State Seminoles’ 43-35 double-overtime loss to No. 3 Miami on Saturday night didn’t sit well with head coach Mike Norvell, particularly after two controversial officiating decisions on his team’s final possession.

One call wiped away what appeared to be a touchdown. The other ended the game on an interception that Norvell believes should have been ruled a score for Florida State.

But Norvell’s frustration went beyond Saturday’s matchup. He also suggested this wasn’t his first frustrating experience with the same officiating crew.

Mike Norvell Calls Out Officials After FSU’s Loss to Miami

According to Warchant.com, Norvell said it was the second straight year Florida State had lost a game following a late call involving the same officiating crew.

He particularly disagreed with how officials handled the last two snaps against Miami.

Trailing 43-35 in the second overtime, Florida State faced fourth-and-21 from the Hurricanes’ 36-yard line. Quarterback Ashton Daniels connected with Micahi Danzy in the end zone for what appeared to be a 36-yard touchdown.

It didn’t count. Officials called holding on left tackle Xavier Chaplin, wiping out the score and moving the Seminoles back 10 yards.

Asked about that penalty afterward, Norvell offered a short response.

“Go watch the film,” he said.

That left Florida State facing fourth-and-31 from Miami’s 46. Daniels threw another desperation pass toward Duce Robinson, who battled Miami defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald for the ball in the end zone.

Officials ruled Fitzgerald had intercepted it. The play went to replay review, but the ruling stood, sealing Miami’s victory.

Norvell viewed it differently, arguing Robinson and Fitzgerald had simultaneous possession. Under college football rules, a simultaneous catch by offensive and defensive players is awarded to the offense.

“Since the start of football, if it’s a tie it goes to the receiver,” Norvell said, according to The Associated Press. “I guess they had a different angle.”

Florida State’s Missed Chance Against Miami Adds to Norvell’s Frustration

Not everyone agreed with Norvell about the final play. ESPN rules analyst Steve Shaw supported the interception ruling, explaining that Fitzgerald’s hands were on the ball and it ended up secured against his body as the players landed.

That distinction matters. The replay officials weren’t determining whether Robinson merely touched the ball, but whether both players had possession or Miami’s defender completed the interception.

Either way, the final sequence overshadowed a back-and-forth rivalry game that Florida State had opportunities to win.

The Seminoles took a 21-14 lead in the third quarter before Miami answered with two touchdowns. Daniels then found Robinson for a 75-yard touchdown with 2:39 left in regulation, tying the game at 28.

Robinson struck again on a 20-yard scoring catch in the first overtime. Miami answered, then took an eight-point lead in the second overtime after a touchdown pass from Darian Mensah to Malachi Toney and a successful two-point conversion.

Daniels finished with 298 passing yards and four touchdowns, while Robinson caught five passes for 113 yards and two scores. Those efforts weren’t enough to prevent Florida State from dropping to 3-4.

Norvell’s frustration won’t change the result, and his contention about the crew’s involvement in a previous loss remains his account. But after two controversial calls on consecutive plays, he made clear he wasn’t satisfied with how Florida State’s final opportunity was decided.