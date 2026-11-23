Breaking news for the Florida State Seminoles surfaced on Monday (11/23) evening, as University of Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann has agreed to a five-year deal to become the head coach of FSU, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Thamel wrote (via X.com):

“Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann has agreed to a five-year deal to become the next coach at Florida State, sources tell me and @aadelson. He’s expected to stay with Georgia through the season and postseason. He’s been on six combined national championships staffs at Alabama and UGA.”

The financials of the deal have yet to be revealed.

However, this is a huge piece of news for the Seminoles, who, with a solid recruiting class entering the 2027 season, could immediately become an ACC contender after so many years of mediocrity under former HC Mike Norvell.

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The Georgia Bulldogs have one of the best defenses in college football, and they have for several consecutive years, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Noles’ defense do a complete 180*.

Florida State reporter Logan B. Robinson quickly added some context of Schumann’s coaching career:

“Schumann started at Alabama in 2008 as a student assistant under Nick Saban and worked his way up to director of football operations. He was part of four national title teams in Tuscaloosa: 2009, 2011, 2012, and 2015. He followed Kirby Smart to Georgia in 2016 as his first hire. Co-defensive coordinator since 2019, full-time DC since 2024. Back-to-back national titles in 2021 and 2022. He called the plays for the 2022 title run. The defenses speak for themselves. The 2019 unit led the nation in scoring defense (12.9 points a game) and rushing defense.”