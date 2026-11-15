Indiana’s Curt Cignetti Jokes About QB Decision After USC Win

The Indiana Hoosiers picked up a 27-13 win over USC on Saturday, but Curt Cignetti still had a quarterback question waiting for him. Grant Wilson got the start over Josh Hoover, giving fans another development to discuss in a situation that has followed Indiana for weeks. Cignetti’s answer offered humor instead of an explanation.

“Flip a coin, you got one?” Cignetti asked Jenny Dell when discussing the quarterback situation.

It was a short response, and a reminder of how little Cignetti is willing to give away. Indiana has football left to play, and its coach does not appear interested in laying out every part of his thinking for everyone watching. The joke gave fans something to laugh about without settling the conversation.

Grant Wilson Gets His Opportunity Against USC

Wilson entered Saturday with an argument for another opportunity. He had replaced Hoover against Minnesota and helped Indiana escape with a 23-16 overtime victory. That performance put his name firmly into the discussion heading into the Hoosiers’ open week.

Hoover’s health has been part of that discussion. He suffered an injury against Ohio State earlier in the season, and his recent performances raised questions about how effectively he could operate the offense. Indiana ultimately turned to Wilson for the matchup with USC.

The decision came with stakes. Indiana entered Saturday at 8-1, with its conference championship and College Football Playoff ambitions still in play. This was a meaningful quarterback choice against a ranked opponent, rather than an opportunity to experiment in a game with little riding on it.

Curt Cignetti Keeps the Quarterback Conversation Open

Saturday’s victory gives Indiana a positive result to build around. It also gives Cignetti more information as he weighs what the offense needs moving forward. Winning does not automatically eliminate a quarterback question, but it certainly makes that conversation easier to have.

The coin-flip line should be taken for what it was: a joke. Cignetti did not establish that the actual decision would come down to chance, nor did those few words explain how he evaluates the two quarterbacks. Fans hoping for a detailed announcement did not get one from that exchange.

What they did get was another Indiana win. For all the attention surrounding the position, keeping the season moving in the right direction remains the bigger priority. Cignetti can let everyone debate the punchline while he works through the next decision.