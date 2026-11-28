A year ago, the Indiana Hoosiers won a national championship with an undefeated season.

This campaign hasn’t gone quite as well, but IU does enter the last weekend of the regular season with a chance to still reach a Big Ten title and even a national championship.

The problem is that the Hoosiers no longer control their own destiny for any of that.

If Indiana is going to win it all, or even win the Big Ten, it’s going to require some help.

After Friday’s results, the Hoosiers have just one path left toward their postseason aspirations.

Indiana Big Ten Championship Game Scenarios

Indiana actually only has one specific path — a combination of three results — to make it to the Big Ten Championship Game.

If all three of these things happen on Saturday, IU will play in Indianapolis for a conference crown.

The three outcomes are:

Indiana beats Purdue.

Washington beats Oregon.

USC beats UCLA.

Both the Ducks and the Bruins would make the conference title game over Indiana with wins in their respective games, so that’s why the scenario shapes up exactly like this.

Indiana has to take care of its own business, but then all it will be able to do is watch the West Coast games — featuring four teams that never used to be part of the Big Ten — and hope that the football gods are on the Hoosiers’ side.

Can Indiana Make CFP?

The only way Indiana makes the CFP is by making the Big Ten title game, and then potentially winning it.

Because Oregon and UCLA would both lose for that to happen, it would move No. 14 Indiana up a couple of spots probably.

And the Big Ten title game comes with an automatic CFP berth for its winner, so if IU won it, they’d be in for sure.

Just making it there and losing would make it more dicey for the Hoosiers but not impossible. Their best path is to get the three results Saturday that they need, then win in Indianapolis, too. If they got all that to happen, they’d be back in the bracket.