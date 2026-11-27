The Big Ten Championship Game is still wide open. No spots have been clinched entering the final weekend of the regular season, and six teams are still in contention: Iowa, Indiana, Ohio State, Oregon, UCLA and USC.

Some have more paths than others to reach the title game, but the scenarios are vast entering the final weekend.

Only two of these teams play one another: UCLA matches up with USC in a rivalry clash with a lot on the line.

It’s also worth noting that whoever wins the Big Ten title game will get a berth into the College Football Playoff, so particularly for bubble teams like Iowa, Oregon and USC — as well as totally out otherwise Ohio State — getting to Indianapolis for the championship game would be huge.

Below, we’ve broken down the scenarios by school.

Ohio State Big Ten Championship Game Scenarios

Ohio State has one complicated path, and that’s it. The Buckeyes need all of the following to happen:

Ohio State win

Maryland win

Rutgers win

Wisconsin win

Indiana loss

Iowa loss

Oregon loss

USC loss

The odds are mighty slim.

Indiana Big Ten Championship Game Scenarios

Indiana has four paths to the Big Ten title game. All four require the Hoosiers to win on Saturday against Purdue.

An Indiana win can couple with any of these four paths to the title game:

Iowa loss and Oregon loss

Iowa win, Oregon loss, UCLA loss

Oregon win, Iowa loss, UCLA loss

Iowa win, Minnesota win, Oregon win, UCLA loss

Iowa Big Ten Championship Game Scenarios

Iowa has five possible paths, all requiring a Hawkeyes win over Nebraska on Friday.

If Iowa wins, then any of these combinations would get Iowa to the title game:

Indiana loss and Oregon loss

Oregon win, Indiana loss, UCLA loss

Indiana win, Michigan win, Wisconsin win, UCLA loss, Oregon loss, win by one of Northwester or Pen State or Rutgers

Indiana win, Oregon win, Wisconsin win, UCLA loss

Indiana loss, Oregon loss, UCLA loss

Oregon Big Ten Championship Game Scenarios

Oregon has scenarios to get in with both a win and a loss against Washington.

With a win, Oregon gets in with any of these three potential paths:

Indiana and Iowa lose

UCLA wins

Indiana win, Iowa loss, UCLA loss

Indiana win, Iowa win, UCLA loss

If Oregon loses, any of these four potential paths still get them to Indy:

Ohio State win, Indiana loss, USC loss, Iowa loss, Wisconsin loss

Indiana loss, Iowa loss, Ohio State loss, USC loss, Wisconsin loss

Michigan State win, Ohio State win, Wisconsin win, Indiana loss, Iowa loss, USC loss

Wisconsin win, Indiana loss, Iowa loss, Ohio State loss, USC loss

UCLA Big Ten Championship Game Scenarios

UCLA controls its own destiny.

The Bruins are into the Big Ten title game with a win over USC.

They also have all of these potential paths to Indy even with a loss, with each bullet representing a full clinching scenario:

Indiana loss, Iowa loss

Indiana loss, Oregon loss

Iowa loss, Oregon loss

Iowa win, Oregon win, Indiana loss

Indiana win, Iowa win, Oregon loss, either Minnesota or Ohio State win

Illinois win, Indiana win, Iowa win, Maryland win, Michigan win, Michigan State win, Wisconsin win, Oregon loss, UCLA to hold higher SportSource Analytics ranking than Iowa

USC Big Ten Championship Game Scenarios

USC has to win to get in.

If USC beats UCLA, then any of these four paths get them to Indy:

Indiana win, Iowa win, Ohio State win, Oregon win, Wisconsin loss

Ohio State win, Wisconsin win, Indiana loss, Iowa loss, Oregon loss

Ohio State win, Indiana loss, Iowa loss, Oregon loss, Wisconsin loss

Wisconsin win, Indiana loss, Iowa loss, Ohio State loss, Oregon loss

Big Ten Schedule

Nebraska plays at Iowa on Friday, and Minnesota plays at Wisconsin on Friday night.

The rest of the games are on Saturday: Michigan at Ohio State, Illinois at Northwestern, USC at UCLA, Penn State at Maryland, Michigan State at Rutgers, Purdue at Indiana and Washington at Oregon.