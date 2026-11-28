The Indiana Hoosiers are still fighting for their College Football Playoff lives, but in order to crack the top 12 in the final CFP, the Hoosiers will need some help from other teams across the college football landscape.

However, that being said, Indiana must also take care of business in its own game on Saturday during rivalry weekend, which is a matchup for the state of Indiana against the Purdue Boilermakers. It’s the Old Oaken Bucket rivarly game between the Hoosiers and Boilermakers.

Indiana will serve as the home team against Purdue, and a day before the crucial contest for the Hoosiers, they announced a piece of Josh Hoover news.

Josh Hoover to Start vs. Purdue

Josh Hoover has been announced as the season-finale starting QB for the Hoosiers, according to head coach Curt Cignetti.

It is Hoover’s first start since Oct. 31. However, he has played before then, including in the Hoosiers’ loss to the Washington Huskies.

Against the Huskies just last week, Hoover went 7-for-13 with 121 passing yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions.

For the season, he’s completed 59.8% of his passes for 1,981 yards, 20 touchdowns, and just two interceptions.

As for what Indiana needs in order to advance to the Big 10 championship game, @UnderdogCFB on X.com does a good job of outlining the scenario.

RotoWire.com wrote (about Hoover):

“Hoover will start Saturday against Purdue, Pete Thamel of ESPN.com reports. Hoover split first-team reps in practice with Grant Wilson, but he earned the nod and will be under center for the final game of the regular season. Hoover has 1,981 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and two interceptions, with two scores on the ground as well, in 2026.”