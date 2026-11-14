Indiana Makes Major QB Decision Ahead of No. 18 USC Showdown

The Indiana Hoosiers are expected to make a quarterback change for one of their biggest games of the season.

No. 9 Indiana is expected to start Grant Wilson over Josh Hoover against No. 18 USC on Saturday, Nov. 14, according to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz.

Hoover started Indiana’s first nine games but has battled an injury to his throwing arm in recent weeks. Wilson replaced him against Minnesota on Oct. 31 and helped the Hoosiers escape with an overtime victory.

The reported decision comes despite Hoover being cleared to play against the Trojans.

Indiana enters the matchup at 8-1, with its Big Ten title hopes and College Football Playoff position at stake.

Indiana Expected to Start Grant Wilson Over Josh Hoover

Wilson made his case for the starting job during Indiana’s 23-16 overtime victory over Minnesota.

The seventh-year quarterback completed 9 of 17 passes for 156 yards and one touchdown after replacing Hoover at halftime.

His biggest throws came with the game on the line.

Wilson connected with Charlie Becker for 33 yards to help set up Paddy McAteer’s 60-yard field goal as regulation expired. That sent the game to overtime.

On Indiana’s first overtime play, Wilson found Becker again for a 25-yard touchdown. The Hoosiers’ defense then stopped Minnesota to seal the win.

Hoover had completed just 8 of 19 passes for 119 yards, one touchdown and one interception before leaving the game.

The former TCU quarterback injured his throwing arm against Ohio State on Oct. 17. His accuracy has suffered since, including an 8-of-18 performance for 81 yards against Michigan.

Yet Hoover remains Indiana’s most experienced option. He has thrown for 1,860 yards and 19 touchdowns this season, with only two interceptions.

Curt Cignetti Kept Indiana’s Quarterback Plans Quiet

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti declined to name his starting quarterback throughout the week.

“We’ll see how the week plays out and we’ll see who we trot out there,” Cignetti said Monday, according to Indiana Athletics.

Hoover’s availability appeared to leave the door open for a return. Neither quarterback appeared on Saturday’s Big Ten injury report.

But Zenitz’s report points to Wilson getting the first chance against USC.

Indiana must also account for another loss on offense. Starting right guard Joe Brunner was ruled out after suffering an injury in practice Thursday, according to Zenitz.

Running back Turbo Richard is also unavailable.

That leaves Wilson facing a difficult assignment against Lincoln Riley’s Trojans.

USC enters the contest at 7-2 and has its own College Football Playoff hopes to protect. The Trojans defeated Ohio State 30-18 in their previous game.

Indiana has survived back-to-back overtime contests against Michigan and Minnesota. Its offense has struggled to find the form that fueled last season’s national championship run.

Now Wilson is expected to lead that offense in a matchup that could shape the Big Ten championship race.