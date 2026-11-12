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LSU Gets Harsh Lane Kiffin Reality Check

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LSU v Ole Miss
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OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Louisiana State Tigers takes the field before the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 19, 2026 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The LSU Tigers grabbed all the possible headlines late in last college football season when they swiped Lane Kiffin from Ole Miss, taking him away to be their head coach even while the Rebels were in the College Football Playoff.

A move like that begins with the highest of expectations. The pursuit doesn’t go down like that without raising the bar considerably.

The bar is already high at Louisiana State University on the gridiron, and Kiffin came to town with the expectation of reaching the greatest of heights.

Of course, Kiffin hasn’t always seemed capable of doing that, and that’s the concern now after a one-sided loss to Alabama on Saturday.

It was actually a close game that LSU led at one point, but then Alabama closed forcefully and the Tigers had no answer.

So what to make of Kiffin? That’s the question everyone is going to start to ask.

Lane Kiffin Reality Check

GettyLEXINGTON, KENTUCKY – OCTOBER 10: Lane Kiffin the head coach of the LSU Tigers gives instructions to his team against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field on October 10, 2026 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The question that The Athletic’s Matt Baker asks about Kiffin in a new article this week is a fair one: “Is this all Lane Kiffin is?”

LSU hired Kiffin in hopes that he’d reach his full ceiling in Baton Rouge. The problem might be that his ceiling has already been determined.

“In his four previous college head coaching jobs, Kiffin generally did well when expectations were low (Florida Atlantic, Ole Miss) and struggled when they were high (USC, 2024 Ole Miss),” Baker writes. “Expectations are always high at LSU, and losing all three of his toughest games (Ole Miss, Kentucky, Alabama) means he isn’t meeting them — or, more charitably, hasn’t met them yet. It’s only Year 1, and he has chances for proof-of-concept victories coming against Texas and Tennessee. But the gut-reaction fear after the loss to Alabama is that Kiffin’s LSU tenure won’t look much different than his USC tenure.”

LSU won’t move on from Kiffin anytime soon, but he has to prove himself when the toughest tests arrive. So far with the Tigers, he hasn’t.

LSU Schedule

LSU v Kentucky
GettyLEXINGTON, KENTUCKY – OCTOBER 10: Lane Kiffin the head coach of the LSU Tigers gives instructions to his team against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field on October 10, 2026 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

LSU’s next two games will be challenging.

First, they host Texas, and then they go to Tennessee, two ranked SEC foes.

LSU closes against lowly Arkansas in a game the Tigers will expect to win. But the amount of excitement LSU takes into the final week of the regular season will depend on what they can do in these next two games.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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