The LSU Tigers entered the 2026 college football season with championship expectations, but things haven’t gone according to plan. Sitting at 6-5 following three consecutive losses, LSU has experienced a disappointing stretch that has left fans frustrated and players searching for answers.

However, nobody appears to be taking those losses harder than tight end Trey’Dez Green. The Louisiana native recently opened up about the responsibility of representing his home state, delivering an emotional message that LSU fans should appreciate.

Green, who wears the Tigers’ iconic No. 7 jersey, made it clear that giving up isn’t an option, regardless of how difficult the season becomes.

“I’m a Tiger at heart, so when you’re a Tiger, you don’t give up,” Green said, according to Chessa Bouche. “No matter if the dice roll your way or not, you don’t give up at all. It’s something that was just built inside of me since I stepped foot on this campus. And I think the team is 100% behind me.”

LSU Tigers’ Trey’Dez Green Takes Losses Personally

Green’s connection to LSU runs deeper than football. Growing up in Louisiana, he understands what the program means to the people who support it, especially when expectations aren’t being met.

That responsibility has become even more meaningful since Green received the No. 7 jersey, traditionally awarded to players who represent LSU’s competitive identity.

“The reason I get really emotional, I see the work that my teammates put in,” Green said. “I know what we’ve been through this offseason. I know what the fans deserve. I know what the whole state of Louisiana deserves. I got the number on my back, and I represent this state when we lose. And I just gotta take all the heat. That’s why I get so emotional.”

Those comments reveal something LSU fans don’t always get to see. While the losses are frustrating from the stands, players like Green are carrying that disappointment into the locker room.

Trey’Dez Green’s Message Carries Weight for LSU Football

Green’s emotions have been visible throughout LSU’s difficult stretch. Following the Tigers’ 27-13 loss to Tennessee, head coach Lane Kiffin revealed that Green was still crying outside the locker room 30 minutes after the game.

It’s easy to focus entirely on LSU’s record and the expectations the program failed to meet. However, Green’s reaction offers another perspective on what this season has meant to the players.

For LSU fans, winning will always be the standard. Green understands that better than most, and his comments show how seriously he takes the responsibility of wearing purple and gold.

The Tigers cannot change their previous losses, but they can determine how they finish. Green’s message makes one thing clear: He isn’t interested in giving up on LSU.