If Kiffin is fired without cause during his seven-year term with LSU, he would be owed 80% of his remaining salary — an amount not subject to offset or mitigation, according to the term sheet. If Kiffin leaves LSU for another head coaching job, his buyout would begin at $7 million and drop to $6 million in January 2027.

LSU will pay Kiffin bonuses of $1 million for winning the SEC title game, and a CFP structure that begins at $750,000 for a first-round appearance and increases to $3 million for a national title victory. The school also will cover the difference — up to $500,000 — between the purchase price of his home in Mississippi ($2.89 million) and a new primary home in the Baton Rouge area.

So if he was fired at the end of this season, for example, Kiffin would be owed more than $62 million as the 80% of the $78 million remaining on the six years left on his deal.