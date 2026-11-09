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LSU’s Lane Kiffin Flips Texas-Based Recruit From Kansas After Loss

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BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the LSU Tigers reacts during the first half of a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium on October 17, 2026 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers lost on Saturday to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

On Sunday, though, Kiffin and LSU picked up a solid recruiting win in getting a flip to their side.

The news emerged from Rivals in a report on Sunday, and the details are right here.

LSU Flips Recruit

LSU v Kentucky
GettyLEXINGTON, KENTUCKY – OCTOBER 10: Lane Kiffin the head coach of the LSU Tigers gives instructions to his team against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field on October 10, 2026 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

LSU has a new linebacker commitment: Ja’Marquis Hudson.

Hudson was committed to Kansas, and he plays his high school ball in Texas at Port Arthur Memorial, but he is now a Tigers commit.

Rivals reports that Hudson took a second visit to LSU and is now going to come play for the Tigers.

“LSU has been watching my senior season and I’m excited about being back in my home state,” Hudson told Rivals. “I’ve been watching LSU since I was a kid, and all of my family are naturally big fans of the Tigers being from Louisiana, so it’s just great ties and it fits perfectly.”

Rivals details that Hudson’s mother wanted to attend LSU herself before her family moved to Texas.

Now, Ja’Marquis Hudson gets to bring the family roots back to Louisiana.

“The culture and how dedicated everyone is to participating in the culture,” Hudson told Rivals. “… I feel football teams feed off stuff like that as motivation.”

Rivals details that Hudson went to LSU’s home game against Mississippi State earlier this season and then was back in town on Saturday. Evidently, the loss to Alabama didn’t slow his interest in ending up at LSU.

What to Know About Ja’Marquis Hudson

According to Rivals, Hudson is the No. 580 overall prospect in the Class of 2027.

He’s the No. 44 linebacker recruit in his class nationally, as well as the No. 73 recruit in the state of Texas.

Hudson is listed at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds and also runs track — in a state that has some of the country’s fastest track athletes.

It’s worth noting that this recruiting loss is a tough one for Kansas — Hudson was set to be one of their best gets in the Class of 2027.

Instead, it’s LSU that has swooped in pretty late to get a talented new player coming their way. They’ll just have to make sure they get Hudson to sign on signing day.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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LSU’s Lane Kiffin Flips Texas-Based Recruit From Kansas After Loss

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