LSU’s Lane Kiffin Places Blame for Brutal Loss Against Alabama

On a Saturday with plenty of separation in college football, the No. 14 LSU Tigers had an opportunity to earn a massive win over the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide in front of their home crowd at Tiger Stadium.

Yet, despite recording 14 more first downs than the Crimson Tide and nearly 200 more total yards offensively, LSU lost 31-13.

The Tigers turned the ball over twice and went 0-for-4 on fourth-down conversions, which ultimately proved costly.

Lane Kiffin Places Blame for Loss

When breaking down why LSU failed to get the job done despite statistically outplaying Alabama in several categories, Kiffin pointed to the Tigers’ struggles in the red zone and on fourth down.

“It was a very unusual statistical game, you know, yardage wise 457 to 285 and comes down to red zone and fourth downs,” Kiffin said. “We didn’t make any. 0-for-4 on fourth downs and we got in the red zone more than they did. That’ll give you a problem on the scoreboard when you have a lot of yards and that happens.”

Kiffin also gave Alabama credit for the way the Crimson Tide played.

“Also I credit them. They did a really good job. Some good stuff with the blitz zero in the red zone and you know disguising it and had some good pick/rub plays that the guys got open and scored some touchdowns.”

Lane Kiffin on LSU’s loss to Alabama: “It comes down to red zone and 4th downs. We didn’t make any, 0/4 on 4th downs, and we got in the red zone more than they did.” “They had some good pick/rub plays that the guys got open and scored some touchdowns.” https://t.co/XbrC2ReYdv — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) November 8, 2026

Looking at LSU

The Tigers are now 6-3 overall, which means their margin for error is nonexistent. They’ll need to win out, and even that might not be enough to get them into the College Football Playoff.

However, LSU will certainly have opportunities to put together some strong wins down the stretch.

The Tigers will face No. 7 Texas next week before wrapping up their season with matchups against No. 13 Tennessee and Arkansas.