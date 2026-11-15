LSU’s Lane Kiffin Reveals Honest Mindset After Blowing 2-Score Lead Against Texas

The LSU football team is in the first season of the Lane Kiffin era. Unfortunately for Kiffin, his team is now 6-4 after letting a two-score lead slip away in a 22-21 loss to Texas on Saturday night. Building the program he wants may take time, but that does not make another missed opportunity any easier to accept.

Afterward, Kiffin explained his frustration with a game LSU had chances to finish. The Tigers held the advantage before Arch Manning helped Texas put together the winning drive. Kiffin credited the Longhorns while acknowledging the disappointment his own team was left carrying.

“Credit Texas for driving down and winning at the end of the game,” Kiffin said. “It was a really hard-fought game where both teams played really hard.”

Lane Kiffin Laments LSU’s Missed Opportunities Against Texas

This was not a case of Kiffin describing an opponent LSU could not compete with. His frustration came from believing the Tigers had done enough in several areas to put themselves in position to win. The ending made everything that came before it harder to stomach.

“It’s really disappointing to be up two scores in the game and not be able to close it out,” Kiffin said. “We had plenty of opportunities.”

LSU fans do not need much help understanding that feeling. Watching a lead disappear at home creates a different kind of frustration than simply getting beaten by a better performance. There is the result itself, followed by every moment supporters can identify when the outcome might have changed.

“In a lot of areas we outplayed them to win the game, but again, that’s not how it works,” Kiffin said. “It doesn’t work that way.”

LSU’s Final Breakdown Leaves Kiffin Frustrated

That qualification matters. Kiffin was not claiming LSU should receive credit for a victory it failed to secure. He acknowledged that favorable stretches and opportunities mean little when the other team makes the decisive play.

“I’m disappointed for our players and our fans,” Kiffin said.

His explanation of the finish pointed toward a coverage mistake. After all the effort required to reach that moment, Kiffin believed LSU made the winning touchdown too easy for Texas.

“And we just don’t run out and cover the guy and make it easy, and then they walk in the end zone,” Kiffin said.

Kiffin also compared the disappointment to LSU’s 35-34 overtime loss to Kentucky. That comparison reinforces why this one will linger: The Tigers have already experienced how costly failing to finish can be.

For LSU, the next step is turning those lessons into results. Fans have heard why this hurt. They want to see the ending change. The Kiffin era in Baton Rouge rolls on.