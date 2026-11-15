Former LSU Legend Does What He Just Criticized Ahead of Texas Game

The LSU Tigers had Leonard Fournette alongside Lane Kiffin before Saturday’s home game against Texas, which made for a sight considering what Fournette said six days earlier. The former LSU running back had criticized celebrities joining the team’s pregame entrance. Now, he was part of the walk himself.

Video shared by Jon Blau showed Fournette accompanying Kiffin ahead of the Nov. 14 matchup. On its own, an LSU great returning to support the Tigers would hardly require an explanation. Put it next to his comments on the Nov. 8 edition of the 4th & South podcast, though, and there is something to discuss.

LSU RB legend Leonard Fournette, who was not a fan of celebrities walking down Tiger Walk last weekend, accompanied Lane Kiffin into the Texas game today. https://t.co/HOqxAspn9m — Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) November 14, 2026

Leonard Fournette Had Strong Words About LSU’s Celebrity Walk

Fournette’s frustration centered on the attention surrounding famous guests joining the team. He specifically mentioned Shaquille O’Neal and Angel Reese, questioning what their presence did to help LSU win football games. His delivery left no doubt about how strongly he felt.

“They had Shaq come out, they had Angel Reese come out,” Fournette said. “Angel Reese and Shaq ain’t going to help us out on the football field?”

He continued questioning why those guests were coming off the bus with the players. Fournette also made clear that his criticism did not mean he opposed everything Kiffin was doing. His issue was with that particular part of the presentation.

“Yes, I love everything Coach Kiffin is doing, but that s*** has to stop,” Fournette said.

Fournette’s Appearance Adds a Different Layer to His Criticism

There is a distinction here. Fournette played football for LSU, so his connection to the team involves the sport he was discussing. Fans could reasonably view a former Tigers running back joining the entrance differently from guests whose LSU careers came elsewhere.

Still, the visual invites a fair question about where Fournette draws that line. His complaint included asking why celebrities were walking with the team, and Saturday placed him beside the coach leading it. That makes the appearance interesting without proving that he changed his mind.

Blau’s video does not explain whether Fournette and Kiffin discussed the rant. It also does not establish that the walk was a response to those comments. Those would be assumptions beyond what the footage shows.

What it does provide is a memorable follow-up. Fournette wanted less attention on who accompanied LSU into the stadium. A week later, his appearance became another reason to talk about the entrance.