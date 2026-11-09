Former LSU Star Malik Nabers Blasts Greg Olsen Over ‘Bad Teammate’ Accusations

The LSU Tigers watched Malik Nabers develop into one of college football’s most dangerous receivers before he took his talents to the NFL. Now, the former LSU standout is defending something that cannot be measured in catches or receiving yards: his reputation as a teammate. Nabers directed a fiery Instagram response at FOX analyst Greg Olsen following criticism during the New York Giants‘ game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The dispute centered on Nabers’ body language and how he reacted to the success of his teammates. Olsen questioned whether the receiver’s competitive demands were crossing into behavior that hurt the team. Nabers rejected that interpretation and accused others of constructing a narrative around him.

“Yall be trying create a narrative on me soo bad it’s actually crazy!!” Nabers wrote in the Instagram story. “If you dnt like the way I play the game keep the camera off me!! SIMPLE!”

Malik Nabers Challenges Greg Olsen’s Assessment

Olsen’s criticism included a discussion about the difference between demanding opportunities and being a bad teammate. During the broadcast, he argued that receivers should celebrate a teammate’s touchdown regardless of their own involvement. That assessment followed Isaiah Likely’s go-ahead touchdown reception in the third quarter.

Nabers took particular exception to the suggestion that his demeanor reflected how he treated those around him. In his response, he pointed toward the people who have shared locker rooms with him. His argument was that their experience should carry more weight than an interpretation of his expression.

“But @gregolsen88 callin me a bad teammate when every team I’ve been on, there’s NOBODY I’ve played with has said dat bout me is crazy!” Nabers wrote.

The statement represents Nabers’ defense of his reputation, rather than independent confirmation of every former teammate’s opinion. Still, it identifies why this criticism struck a nerve. He viewed the discussion as a judgment of his character, extending beyond an evaluation of his performance.

Former LSU Star Pushes Back on Body Language Narrative

“My face the same way if I’m havin a good game, bad, winning or losing,” Nabers wrote.

He finished by telling critics to keep the camera off him and to “Pray bout it!” It also sharpened the disagreement over what viewers can reasonably conclude from sideline footage.

Olsen was evaluating visible behavior during a broadcast, while Nabers was defending relationships the audience cannot observe. Both elements matter when discussing a player’s leadership. A camera can show frustration without explaining every reason behind it.

For the former LSU receiver, the distinction is personal. Criticizing a dropped pass addresses football execution. Labeling someone a bad teammate reaches into how that player believes he supports the people beside him.