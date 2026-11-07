LSU Sends Warning to Fans Amid Melania Trump’s Appearance at Alabama Game

The stakes couldn’t be any higher when the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide visit the No. 14 LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams are chasing College Football Playoff spots, and the loser will have a much tougher path in. It’s also the last time the SEC rivals are scheduled to meet annually, which LSU head coach Lane Kiffin called “sad.”

However, Tigers fans have something else to plan around before kickoff.

First Lady Melania Trump will be in Death Valley, and LSU is warning fans that getting to their seats won’t be business as usual.

LSU Fans Face Heavy Security for Alabama Game

On Friday, LSU Athletics posted a game day notice telling fans to expect enhanced security because of “high-profile guests and on-site operations with the U.S. Secret Service.”

The school’s first instruction was simple: get to your seats early.

“Due to high-profile guests and on-site operations with the U.S. Secret Service, please review the following critical gameday impacts, security measures and navigation updates to help you plan your arrival,” LSU announced.

“Arrive Early: Expect campus-wide delays, disruptions, and heightened security checkpoints. Please allow extra time for parking, campus navigation, and reaching your seat. Prohibited Items: Enhanced screening will be strictly enforced.”

LSU posted a full list of prohibited items for fans to check before they get in line.

The added security measures don’t stop there. LSU set up a red restricted zone near the stadium where no parking, driving, walking, or tailgating is allowed, so any tailgates normally set up in that area have to move for the day. Yellow pedestrian paths will guide fans around the closures.

Fans with accessibility needs got their own adjustments. Gates 11–12 and Gates 22–28 will scan suite tickets for patrons who need an accessible route, and the suite elevators can be reached near Gates 20–21.

Interior campus streets begin shutting down at 5 a.m. Saturday. Premium gates open at 11:30 a.m. and all other gates open at 12:30 p.m., ahead of the 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on ABC.

Why Melania Trump is at Tiger Stadium

The first lady isn’t just there for the football.

The White House announced Wednesday that Melania Trump and LSU have secured $5 million for a permanent endowment funding Fostering the Future scholarships for LSU students who have been in foster care. An LSU Foundation donor is behind the gift, according to the school.

The endowment will be announced at a campus ceremony before the game, and the White House said the campaign will also be part of the in-stadium presentation.

Melania Trump started Fostering the Future in 2021 as part of her Be Best initiative. More than 20 schools now offer the scholarships.

President Donald Trump will not be attending the LSU-Alabama game.

It wouldn’t be the first time the Trumps have been at this rivalry though. The president and first lady watched LSU’s 46-41 win over Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in 2019 — a game that snapped the Crimson Tide’s 31-game home winning streak.

This time, the Tigers will try to avenge a 20-9 loss to Alabama last November in Tuscaloosa.