Why Isn’t Whit Weeks Playing for LSU? What’s Landry Kiffin’s BF Doing Instead?

Whit Weeks sits out No. 18 LSU’s road game at Auburn on Saturday, his fourth consecutive absence with a fractured lower right fibula, according to the Tigers‘ game-day injury report.

The senior linebacker made the trip to Jordan-Hare Stadium, though, and the timeline for his return remains the biggest open question facing the Tigers’ defense.

Weeks is with the team in Auburn and still wearing a walking boot, according to reporter Jon Blau’s information.

Weeks still dates Landry Kiffin, Lane Kiffin’s oldest daughter. The relationship became public in September 2025, ahead of the Ole Miss game. Weeks and the coach have both said it has no effect on the field, according to a USA Today report on their relationship.

Whit Weeks Injury Timeline for LSU Tigers

The fracture happened early in the third quarter of LSU’s 35-6 win over Texas A&M on Sept. 26, when a teammate landed near his feet on a tackle, according to NOLA.com. Weeks left the field on crutches and in a walking boot. Surgery followed on Monday, Sept. 28, according to CBS Sports.

Weeks fractured the same fibula in the 2024 Texas Bowl and needed surgery then, too, and ankle trouble limited him to eight games in 2025, according to Sports Illustrated.

LSU coach Lane Kiffin has called the latest fracture significant but not necessarily season-ending. Early optimism centered on a recovery of four to six weeks, which would make the Nov. 7 game against Alabama the most optimistic target, according to NBC Sports. No firm return date exists, and the official SEC availability report lists Weeks as out.

He has now missed games against McNeese State, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Auburn. Doctors advised against flying to Kentucky, so Weeks stayed in Baton Rouge for therapy and texted every defensive player individually beforehand, according to NOLA.com.

Weeks was born Jan. 7, 2005, in Watkinsville, Georgia. The 6-foot-3 linebacker weighs 226 pounds and wears No. 7. He earned Region 8-3A Player of the Year honors at Oconee County High School as a consensus four-star recruit before committing to LSU, according to LSU’s official biography of Weeks. His father, David, played offensive line at Georgia, and his brothers West and Zach also played linebacker at LSU, according to NOLA.com.

Weeks made roughly 50 tackles in 11 games as a freshman in 2023. His 2024 season produced 125 tackles, the eighth-highest single-season total in LSU history, along with 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles. He earned first-team All-SEC honors and won SEC Defensive Player of the Week twice, according to Sports Reference‘s career statistics page. This season he recorded 23 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss in four games. Weeks is a permanent team captain and wears the green dot as the defense’s signal-caller. He returned for his senior year to play for Kiffin.

LSU Tigers Without Whit Weeks Today

LSU is 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the SEC. The Tigers are 2-1 in the three games Weeks has missed, scoring a 63-14 rout of McNeese State, a 35-34 overtime loss at Kentucky and a 31-0 shutout of Mississippi State, as recorded by CBS Sports.

Davhon Keys and other defenders have filled the gap, and the shutout showed the unit can hold up. Still, Kiffin and others have repeatedly called Weeks irreplaceable as a leader, tackler and on-field communicator. His absence was most visible in the Kentucky loss.

No. 18 LSU (5-2, 2-2 SEC) visits Auburn (4-2, 2-2) at 11 a.m. CT (noon ET) at Jordan-Hare Stadium, with ABC carrying the broadcast. The Tigers are favored by 9.5 points. But Auburn arrives off a stunning road upset of then-No. 1 Georgia.

Tight end Trey’Dez Green and edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen are slated to return for LSU, according to the Friday injury report.