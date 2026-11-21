Michigan State football honored their seniors in the final home game of the season that ended in a 45-7 loss to the No.13 team in the country, Oregon.

Certainly not the way MSU wanted to finish the season at Spartan Stadium in front of their fans who have endured a roller coaster of emotions throughout the season.

The injury struggles that have plagued MSU all season continued against the Ducks.

For the second time this season, the Spartans were without starting and backup quarterbacks Alessio Milivojevic and Cam Fancher, leaving freshman Kayd Coffman to take over. Both games Coffman started this season came against ranked teams.

Despite being put in a tough situation, Coffman played a solid game. Coffman finished 10-for-19 for 106 yards and an interception against a strong Oregon defense.

Coffman was benched for Leo Hannan in the fourth quarter, who went 2-for-4 for 14 yards.

As has been the case all season, the lone bright spot in this game was the Spartan defense. Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi has delivered this season and up until the final play of the first half, his group was keeping MSU in the game.

The offense could not help their defense in the first half with a failed fourth down where Coffman tripped himself up trying to run for the first down, and later Chirshon McCray muffed a punt, giving Oregon the ball in the red zone.

After keeping the Ducks offense contained for most of the first half, MSU’s defense began to collapse in a two-minute drill to end the half. As the clock ticked down, they held to a field goal which was faked and kicker Gage Hurych took it into the end zone.

From there, things spiraled out of control for MSU as Oregon racked up scoring drive after scoring drive to run away with the game never looking back.

The Spartans only touchdown came on a good offensive drive which was finished off by Jaziun Patterson from a wildcat run on the goal line.

MSU leaves Spartan stadium for the season with a game that won’t be remembered by State fans for the result but for the send-off of at least 25 seniors and fifth year players who took part in the Senior Night walk pregame.

The Spartans will play their final game of the season against Rutgers on Nov. 28, hoping to end the season with a win.