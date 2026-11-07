Ex-NFL Playoffs Coach Among Early Nebraska Offensive Coordinator Contenders

The Nebraska Cornhuskers created college football’s latest opening on Saturday. This time coach Matt Rhule helped open up the offensive coordinator position after taking the 24-13 loss to Illinois. Dana Holgorsen is out after three seasons in Lincoln as the OC.

“Like so many of you, I am angry, I am disappointed and I am frustrated with our results this season. As the head coach, I am ultimately responsible for every aspect of our program—including wins and losses—and it is my responsibility to make changes when they are warranted,” Rhule said via a school statement released Saturday morning.

Matt Rhule Situation Includes Keeping 5-Star Recruit

Rhule’s own job security is a subject of discussion too with Nebraska at 5-4.

Cornhusker fans haven’t seen dominating results under Rhule, despite breaking the program’s seven-season bowl dry spell in 2024. Rhule brought the ‘Huskers back to a bowl game last season too, but Nebraska hasn’t won 10 games since 2010. Furthermore, Nebraska’s last national title is nearing 30 years old.

Rhule certainly can add another season in Lincoln if Nebraska wins out. Or at least wins one more game to produce a third consecutive bowl appearance.

But now he must nail the offensive coordinator hire, especially with five-star quarterback Trae Taylor verbally committed to the Cornhuskers.

Ex-NFL Playoffs Coach Deserves a Call

One way to win over your highest ranked recruit? Land someone with an astonishing track record of quarterback development. Let alone someone who knows the recruiting territories and finally, brings a resume featuring an NFL playoff appearance as head coach.

Kliff Kingsbury is one name to closely monitor here. Kingsbury is on Sean McVay’s staff with the Los Angeles Rams but is the last coach to take the Arizona Cardinals to the playoffs in 2021, when he coached then-quarterback Kyler Murray. He later oversaw Jayden Daniels’ breakout rookie season with the Washington Commanders in 2024.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, though, rises as Kingsbury’s most prized quarterback pupil during their Texas Tech run together from 2014 to 2016. Kingsbury absorbing McVay’s pre-snap motion heavy offense while having his Air Raid background could convince Rhule to make a run.

Past National Title Winner Available Too

Kingsbury may field other offers, though, including for open head coaching jobs. So Rhule and Nebraska will need to scour elsewhere.

One past national title winning assistant is available in former Maryland coach Mike Locksley. He knows the Big Ten already from his Terrapins run. Despite his dismal results with the Terps, he owns a national title ring while working with Nick Saban at Alabama; during a time Locksley coached Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts. Locksley’s stellar recruiting acumen helps here in Lincoln too, should Nebraska pursue him.

One more fired head coach who will likely attract OC offers is former Florida State leader Mike Norvell. He knows the region well having coached at Tulsa. Hiring Norvell brings a pivot to a more vaunted RPO (Run Pass Option) approach featuring more multiple tight end sets. But that can present Nebraska a chance to lure back its blue collar identity.

Lastly, Rob Ezell of Wake Forest rises as a dark horse pick for OC. Ezell has Wake Forest ranking 11th in total offense during his first Power Four offensive coordinator run. He’s the owner of three national titles too from his Alabama days.