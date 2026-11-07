Nebraska Fires Coach Amid Matt Rhule Buyout Questions

The Nebraska Cornhuskers only needed about 12 hours from the time they lost to Illinois on Friday night to make a coaching change.

No, head coach Matt Rhule hasn’t been fired. They’ve instead fired offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen. Nebraska felt they couldn’t go forward exactly with the status quo, and so Holgorsen is the guy who pays the price.

Glenn Thomas, who was the co-offensive coordinator and the quarterbacks coach, will take over the play-calling duties.

Nebraska Fires Offensive Coordinator

Holgorsen initially joined Nebraska as an offensive consultant on Nov. 5, 2024 — but less than a week later, he was promoted to offensive coordinator and play caller.

He got a year-plus to work with Dylan Raiola, who is now at Oregon.

Holgorsen was most recently the head coach at Houston, and he’s a well-respected offensive mind. Things just didn’t come together with the Cornhuskers.

Matt Rhule Comments on Dana Holgorsen

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule will remain on the hot seat, but he has an expensive buyout, and Nebraska has first made an intermediate move by firing Holgorsen.

Rhule had a statement that was released when Holgorsen was dismissed. This is the full statement:

“Like so many of you, I am angry, I am disappointed and I am frustrated with our results this season. As the head coach, I am ultimately responsible for every aspect of our program—including wins and losses—and it is my responsibility to make changes when they are warranted. While there are many areas that need improvement, our offensive plan and execution is simply not working. Earlier today, I relieved offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen of his duties. As I have recently shared, Dana has a fantastic offensive mind, he is a strong leader, and he has done great work here at Nebraska. But simply, we need a change. Co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas will take over play-calling duties. I will continue to evaluate our program through the season and certainly at its conclusion and make additional changes where I believe they will help us win. The Nebraska fan base has high expectations and I embrace them, and I also know of their passionate support of the young men in our program. I hope they will continue to be there for our players with very important games still ahead. Our entire program is determined to finish this season strong.”

At this point, it’s clear that everything is open for interpretation at Nebraska. The program hasn’t lived up to the level it reached for so long. Holgorsen is the first one cut loose from this group, but if the Cornhuskers don’t turn it around, he won’t be the last.